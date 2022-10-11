UZBEKISTAN, October 11 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation with Tatarstan’s leading companies

On October 11, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation led by the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

Issues of enhancing the practical partnership with Tatarstan and promoting joint innovation projects in priority sectors of the economy were considered.

The first results of mutually beneficial cooperation at the level of leading companies and enterprises were noted with satisfaction.

Collaboration is enhancing as part of the Chemical Industrial Technopark “Chirchiq”, in Tashkent region. 16 investment projects are being prepared and implemented.

The prospects for deepening cooperation and promoting projects in mechanical engineering, manufacturing new types of chemical products, in the sphere of small-scale chemistry and oil refining, agricultural production, and the IT sector under the adopted roadmap were discussed.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of joint business projects in Uzbekistan’s regions, including in Jizzakh and Tashkent regions.

An agreement was reached on the implementation of programs in education, training and advanced training of personnel in technical specialties.

Source: UzA