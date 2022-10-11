UZBEKISTAN, October 11 - The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan will pay a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan

At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit the city of Astana on October 12-14 to attend the regular meetings of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Current issues of security and sustainable development in the Asian region will be considered during the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia to be held on October 13.

The agenda of the meeting of the leaders of the CIS countries scheduled for October 14 provides for a discussion of the most important aspects of multilateral partnership and prospects for enhancing practical cooperation.

The main attention at the upcoming events will be paid to the issues of increasing mutual trade and promoting industrial cooperation projects, establishing efficient transport communications, ensuring food security and combating climate change.

Several bilateral meetings and multilateral talks between the President of Uzbekistan and the heads of delegations of partner countries will be held during the summit.

Source: UzA