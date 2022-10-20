The first truly decentralized Web3 infrastructure project keeps on building the innovative tech that the world needs
The internet is currently controlled by a few BigTechs. The Flux co-founders had the vision to change it.SINGAPORE, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every morning, we open our phones to send and receive emails, and we open social apps like Facebook and Instagram to see what our friends are up to. I believe these are the morning routines that people usually do. Every day, we rely on the services of technology giants. As you are aware, the internet is currently controlled by a few BigTechs, who can easily determine the rise or fall of businesses built on their platforms through sanctions and censorship.
The Flux co-founders had the vision to change it. That’s why the Flux project was born. At that point, the group decided they wanted to work on Web3, a decentralized computer network, known as Web3. BitYard is pleased to host an AMA with Alžběta Kolibačová, the CMO of the Flux project.
Flux is the first truly decentralized Web3 infrastructure, without any failure and with 100% uptime. “I believe that there are no other projects quite like Flux, decentralized by birth, GPU mined with real decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure. NVIDIA thinks the same, we’ve been accepted to their inception program as the only Web3 project.”, said Alžběta.
There are many unique things on Flux that made them be a solid interoperable network. For instance, it has 2 layers. Layer 1 - Flux blockchain with POW consensus and Layer 2 - decentralized cloud infrastructure - nodes run by users all over the world. Flux is fairly GPU mined since day one, with no ICO/IEO/Pre-sale, 94.7% is owned by users. There will only ever be 440M FLUX, from which 220M are 10 Flux’s parallel assets.
Regarding their plan, Flux is working on advanced Geolocation 2 and Jetpack 2.0 simplifies the launching process and monitoring DApps. They’ll soon have another dual snapshot with an airdrop for the Flux holders. However, the most exciting goal in the upcoming days is the implementation of Proof of Useful work, which has the potential to solve the current sustainability issues that are frequently the subject of negative attention from blockchain critics.
Flux actively seeks ways to build a more sustainable and environmentally friendly blockchain and cloud computing. PoUW (Proof of Useful work) ensures that the computational power is used for solving real-world problems while securing the blockchain simultaneously. It is much more environmentally friendly because it uses less power and produces less carbon dioxide. They’re building this for all POW blockchains not just Flux.
Flux’s competitors are centralized cloud computing, they don’t see other blockchain projects as competitors. But in comparison with the so-called Web3, they are the first and the most decentralized Web3 in space. They’ve been developing this project for almost 5 years and keep on building the innovative tech that the world needs.
