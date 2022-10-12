Cook Islands a Premium Jurisdiction
This must-read Report explains how the IRPT serves to mitigate the risk of damage to family assets that may follow the divorce of the founders.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the International Relationship Property Trust (IRPT), the Cook Islands’ financial services industry is reinforcing its position as a key member of the international financial services community. In a special CEO Insight Report, Cook Islands Finance discusses how this unique new asset management tool can be used to protect matrimonial property against the consequences of a divorce. For HNW families, together with their advisers and planners, this must-read Report explains how the IRPT serves to mitigate the risk of damage to family assets that may follow the divorce of the founders. As well as being globally recognised as a premium jurisdiction for the establishment and maintenance of international trusts, other products provided by licensed trust companies in the Cook Islands are international and limited liability companies, foundations, international partnerships and captive insurance services.
Cook Islands Finance: Provider of Premium Financial Services
The Cook Islands is -10 GMT, sitting 6 hours behind New York and 18 hours behind Hong Kong/ Singapore, placing it in an ideal location to do business each working day with clients from the east and west. The Cook Islands is a self-governing nation with its own written constitution. It is a sovereign state but in free association with New Zealand.
The Cook Islands' legal system is founded on English common law. There is a hierarchy of courts comprising a High Court and Court of Appeal with the ultimate appellate court being the Privy Council in London sitting in right of the Cook Islands. The Cook Islands' High Court and Court of Appeal judges are experienced New Zealand judges who provide independence. They apply Cook Islands law and have jurisdiction over all criminal and civil matters.
The Cook Islands Financial Services Development Authority, operating as Cook Islands Finance, is a statutory body established pursuant to the Financial Services Development Act 2009. The primary objective of Cook Islands Finance is to develop and promote the Cook Islands financial services industry.
