Cutting-edge streaming recording – Audials 2023

Audials 2023

With the newly released Audials software generation 2023, users enjoy crisp video and high-resolution music recordings - legally, without any loss of quality.

KARLSRUHE, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Audials One 2023 stream recorder saves videos, music and podcasts from streaming services, web radios, as well as live TV streams directly to the hard drive – faster than ever before, legally and without any loss of quality.

Save movies in brilliant quality at lightning speeds

Audials automatically breaks down videos from all well-known streaming services into several sections, records them simultaneously and then merges them back together again. The result: Users get top-quality video files in no time at all, free of any glitches and jolts.

No more ads

Streaming providers are placing more and more emphasis on advertising in video streams, causing distracting interruptions to interfere with the movie experience – now they’re finally a thing of the past with Audials 2023: Audials removes ads as soon as they are recorded or marks the respective sections so that users can simply remove them. The same goes for trailers or recaps.

Subtitles make your movie collection complete

Users can now import perfectly synchronized subtitles in any language directly from a streaming services, either along with the video or separately. One can also use the software menu to find subtitles directly online and insert them into the video.

Music streaming recording in up to 192 kHz

Some streaming services offer music in lossless studio quality. Audials 2023 allows you to record music in the best possible quality and always enjoy crisp, powerful sound thanks to an improved recording algorithm.

Highly precise audio editor

Audials precisely adjusts the beginning and end of each track down to the microsecond, normalizes the volume and efficiently adds in fade-ins as well as fade-outs.

No more trouble understanding movie dialogue

Everyone might be familiar with the following problem: The volume of speech in the watched videos is too low in contrast to everything else, making the dialogue hard to understand – Audials now finally has the solution! Audials One 2023 creates alternative audio tracks in which the volume of speech and other sounds are mixed in a way that makes dialogues more easy to understand.

Perfecting your recordings

Post-processing of audio and video recordings is now child's play. Any part of a video can be exported to a new file. The feature has also been improved which allows you to automatically find and add album or movie tags.

Optimized for 64-bit as well as Windows 11 and 10

The software for Windows 11 and 10 is now a native 64-bit application, which means it is significantly more powerful, especially when it comes to high-resolution video recording.

Experts in media recording

The flagship product Audials One 2023 is available at audials.com and in specialist retailers for an MSRP of $89.90. Specialized for individual fields of application, Audials Movie 2023 is available at an MSRP of $49.90, Audials Music 2023 and Audials Radio 2023 are available at an MSRP of $39.90 each. The PC software is complemented by improved free apps for Android and iOS.

Upon request, the company will provide licenses for test reviews.

Further links

Audials One 2023 product page: https://audials.com/en/audials-one

E-mail: press@audials.com

About Audials

Audials AG is a leading software company specializing in the recording of audio and video streams. Audials technology has received numerous awards from the international specialized press and has been crowned winner in public polls on multiple occasions. The products are available online at audials.com or at specialist retailers. Audials One can also be obtained on a subscription basis exclusively on audials.com. Audials software is optimized for Microsoft Windows (Windows 11, 10) and is also available as an app for smartphones and tablets running Android and iOS.