Orchestrate Announces OpusOne at ALTA One 2022

Orchestrate Mortgage and Title Solutions, LLC is all set to participate in this year’s largest real estate title industry event, ALTA ONE.

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, October 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orchestrate Mortgage and Title Solutions, LLC , a global end-to-end mortgage, title, and property tax service provider, announces the launch of OpusOne at this year’s most awaited title industry event, ALTA ONE happening in Coronado in San Diego, CA, from October 11th to 14th 2022. OpusOne is a highly automated proprietary data extraction solution that automates title, settlement, and mortgage loan processes, enabling clients with faster closings, improved accuracy and shorter cycle time.Speaking on the occasion, Greg Lucas, VP of Business Development at Orchestrate said,“Now, with high inflation and historically high home values, we can’t expect what the future will hold. But what we can do is invest in the right digital technology that will lead the industry. That’s why we built OpusOne.OpusOne allows us to access a large sum of taxing jurisdictions digitally to perform searches and provide accurate data sources automatically using our AI and machine learning technologies. It is specially designed to streamline strenuous mortgage and title processes.”Further, Z. Ed Lateef, CEO of Orchestrate Mortgage and Title Solutions, added that, “With cost pressures on the rise and achieving client expectation becoming an imperative to market survival, OpusOne will be an indispensable platform to assist the mortgage and title industry on its journey towards meeting and exceeding customer expectations.And owing to its capability and flexibility, our clients can rely on its automation as part of any routine process, resulting in improved efficiency, reduced costs, and improved turnaround times.”With the launch of OpusOne, we look forward to delivering significantly improved quality results at shorter cycle times along with cost reductions.Orchestrate’s focus and growth strategy is centered on the following core areas while expanding to meet client’s demands.• Tax Reporting• Processing Support• QA/QC Reviews• Appraisal & Order Management• Closing & Post-closing ServicesFind Orchestrate at ALTA ONEOrchestrate invites ALTA ONE conference attendees to meet our experts and learn more about how you can benefit from our deep domain expertise. To schedule a meeting in advance, send an e-mail to greg.lucas@orchestrate.com or call: +1 614-648-1979 or find us there at booth #SP9.About Orchestrate:Orchestrate Mortgage and Title Solutions, LLC is a leading mortgage and title service provider that offers comprehensive solutions customized to the needs of the mortgage and title industry. With experience of having supported the processing of over 8 million loans with 99.99999% accuracy at 4 hours, TAT per file, Orchestrate’s solutions address the needs of mortgage lenders, brokers, title companies, services and other constituents of the mortgage industry. With a team of highly-trained examiners and quality assurance analysts, Orchestrate’s single-minded focus is to fulfill customers' requirements with the highest precision within timelines. For more information, visit orchestrate.com.

Build higher performance for your Title and Mortgage Operations with Orchestrate