S&SE To Offer Composites & Advanced Materials Manufacturers New Pollution Abatement Solutions at CAMX 2022

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc, (S&SE), a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications, announced that their executive leadership team including CEO, Anoosheh Oskouian, and COO, Anu Vij, will be attending the Composites and Advanced Materials Expo, CAMX 2022, in Anaheim, CA from October 17th to October 20th, where they will meet with representatives from various industries and offer the latest solutions for meeting volatile organic compound (VOC) abatement challenges, as well as guidance for meeting increasingly stringent EPA guidelines.

The global composites market size was valued at 94.34 billion USD in 2021 and is expected to reach around 163.14 billion USD by 2030, expanding its growth at a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030. The composites sector is an economic force that energizes the American economy. This industry contributes around 22 billion USD to the U.S. economy annually.

Decades ago, S&SE’s current executives and founders worked closely with the EPA to advocate for the responsible use and manufacture of advanced composites such as styrene, fiberglass, and other adhesives, while also advising about the importance of implementing proper rules and regulations to ensure that production was as environmentally conscious as possible.

Ship & Shore Environmental Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs), including a few other types of hybrid systems, meet the latest and most stringent air pollution abatement regulations. S&SE’s proprietary design makes for a more competitive, greener solution that appeals to end clients. S&SE’s systems are specifically designed and sized to meet the unique process conditions of its various manufacturing clients.

S&SE has been involved with CAMX for years now and will once again be present to continue working with the composites and advanced materials sectors. Regardless of the application, this expo attracts many different organizations and companies. Some industries that are represented at CAMX include transportation, aerospace, wind energy, software, construction and infrastructure, medical, academics, sports and leisure. Ship & Shore has provided RTOs to customers who manufacture composites and advanced materials, primarily in the aerospace, construction, medical, and advanced materials sectors. Composites are also widely used in the sporting industry, which includes boats, RVs, sports cars, surf boards, and much more.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized, energy efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with its complete array of engineering and manufacturing capabilities and global offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, and China. The Ship & Shore Technical Engineering Team has custom designed tailored solutions for clients throughout the world. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.

