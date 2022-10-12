ZAZOO, a Modern Payments and Banking Solution, will be Presented at Web Summit 2022
We are thrilled to showcase our technology, share the experience with other payments startups, and, most importantly, connect with potential clients, investors, and the media”LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zazoo, an innovative modern payments and banking solution, will be making its inaugural appearance at Web Summit 2022. Web Summit is the world’s biggest tech event, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal. This year it’s scheduled for November 1-4, 2022.
— Aristos Christofides, CEO of IQGP, the company behind the Zazoo brand
Zazoo has been selected for the ALPHA startup program at the Web Summit, thus receiving the floor to showcase itself to the global audience of tech innovators, investors, a global pool of professionals, and a bustling startup community.
“Presenting a project at the Web Summit is a dream come true for any founder. It’s an amazing platform, and we are thrilled to be bringing Zazoo onto the global stage this year, to showcase our technology, share the experience with other payments startups, and, most importantly, connect with potential clients, investors, and the media”, says Aristos Christofides, CEO of IQGP, the company behind the Zazoo brand.
Zazoo aims to provide businesses and individuals with a smooth and easy payment account opening experience, providing them with a unique EU IBAN, no matter their country of residence. Users will benefit from Zazoo-branded debit MasterCards and convenient SEPA payments.
Zazoo aims to onboard like-minded businesses and allow easy transfers between organisations and their employees or contractors. Customers will have the security of a service being operated by a fully regulated entity. Zazoo client funds will be protected using EU-regulated safeguarding methods. This means that client funds are never moved, invested, or lent to anyone else without the relevant instructions. The funds are also segregated in the unlikely case of bankruptcy.
As Mr Christofides points out, “Zazoo is being built with digital nomads, freelancers, and content creators in mind. With the gig economy taking centre stage, more and more individuals are choosing flexibility in their life. It’s about time the banking industry caught up with the new order of things.”
About IQGP and Zazoo
IQGP (iqgp.io) is driven by three principles: Innovation, Simplicity, and Transparency. The company was created with the mission to deliver simple yet innovative financial products guided by these values.
Our flagship product, Zazoo (gozazoo.com), is a modern banking solution for remote teams, digital nomads, creators, and all members of the “gig economy”. Zazoo simplifies the whole banking experience and allows users to open IBANs easily, and efficiently send/receive money anywhere, anytime, with a fully transparent and low-cost structure.
Sofia Mashovets
IQGP
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn