Amazon Prime Day | ShipToBox.com

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ship To Box has entered fall which means the season of holiday shopping is here and to make it forward Amazon is here with its Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11-12, just six weeks before the black Friday sale. This is Amazon's own black-Friday event that is launched in October, giving access to unbelievable discount rates and sale prices. Buying laptops, game stations, and other electronics along with intriguing cosmetics in the price range can be easier for you even if you are outside of the USA.With the amazing services provided by the Ship To Box, shopping for game stations, and merchandise for the favorite team at the World Cup, the ultimate move to show support for the sport of the decade is easier. The company's wide range of countries to where it ships also includes Qatar and even if you're going to join the matches there, the shipment will be done directly from the USA, which means a convenient way of shopping. You will save up to 80% on international shipping fees, save all sales taxes, and check out all US brands' shopping with one check out at www.ShipToBox.com Ship To Box is among one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, and a leading and tech-enabled online platform that provides shopping and shipping services, and delivery to more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. With Ship To Box and its cost-effective services, your dream of buying international packages and shipping to your own country is now possible. The company offers its shipping service for a wide range of 220 countries which is available on the website.The company's tagline is "We buy for you, We deliver to you, We take care of all." and with every order, it is proving it right. There are mainly two sections; the first section is labeled as Mail Forwarding where the company Ship To Box provides the US Mail Forwarding services at the best price. Users can shop at thousands of US shops by using their US address which will mitigate their tax fee. They will also be able to save up to 80% of international shipping costs by using the company's Merge & Consolidation services. Users can sign up for absolutely no cost and easily shop at a US store by using a US address. On behalf of the users, the company will receive and consolidate the packages into one shipment.The second section is called "Buy For Me" where the company buys and ships the products to the users. This convenient and reliable US shopping service by Ship To Box is one of the most favorite features of the company. It will buy the products for the customers and deliver them to their doors. There is no need to worry about paying high shipping fees or sales tax charges. The website is extremely easy to access and user-friendly and to avail of this feature, the customers would need to paste the item link and pay for the order. The rest will be done by the company in a hassle-free manner.The communication will be done via WhatsApp or online call or chat at ShipToBox.com with the availability of 24*7 online tracking options. For further details, you can visit: https://www.shiptobox.com/ There are also options for shipping labels which the company offers. https://exppackage.shiptobox.com/ Ship To Box is the perfect companion for you if you want to shop in the US and take advantage of international shopping. So hurry up and get the taste of easy international shopping.So, what are you waiting for? Learn more at https://www.shiptobox.com

