Datar Cancer Genetics Partners With AVMLabs To Offer Trucheck Cancer Screening Solution Across Bahrain
Trucheck is a CE-accredited, blood based solution that offers early cancer detection, including for those cancers which currently do not have a standard screening process for detection”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics has announced its collaboration with AVM Labs to offer its innovative, blood-based Trucheck cancer screening solutions across Bahrain. Datar Cancer Genetics has been at the forefront of developing greater insight into the cancer ecosystem and offering its innovative products to clinicians and healthcare ecosystems globally.
"We are delighted to partner with the AVM Labs and extend our cancer screening solutions to the people of Bahrain. Our passion and commitment to deliver personalized genomic-based cancer solutions for cancer screening, diagnosis and management, provides an unparalleled range of blood based diagnostics for clinicians and patients", said Dr Vineet Datta, Executive Director, Datar Cancer Genetics. "This partnership will strengthen our collaboration and local access to our cancer screening portfolio offers a new paradigm in multi-cancer detection.”
"With this partnership, we will have the opportunity to combine the strengths of AVMLabs Wellness screening as well as Datar Cancer Genetics advanced screening to create an offer that is unmatched in the industry." said Akshay Jain, Managing Director AVMLabs (formerly Thyrocare Gulf Laboratories).
About Datar Cancer Genetics
Datar Cancer Genetics is a leading cancer research corporation specializing in non-invasive techniques for better screening, diagnosis, and management of cancer. Datar Cancer Genetics has a College of American Pathologists (CAP), CLIA, ISO15189, ISO9001 and ISO27001 accredited molecular genomic facility at India with a staff strength over 220. Datar Cancer Genetic also has a state-of-the-art lab facility in the United Kingdom. Our team of scientists, clinicians and experts, based out of the United Kingdom, Germany, U.S.A. and India, help advance our innovative technologies for better cancer management.
About AVMLabs
The GCC region is served by AVMLabs (formerly Thyrocare Gulf Laboratories)in Bahrain, Muscat, Dubai, Khobar, and Riyadh. AVMLabs is the leader in wellness screening in the GCC and did more than 7 million test last year. All Floors of AVMLabs are College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited.
