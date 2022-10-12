Submit Release
Ideal Property Group Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for Queens Waterfront Sports Complex

Ideal Property Group hosted a ceremony for the construction of the Queens Waterfront Sports Complex in Penang Island, Malaysia.

PENANG ISLAND, MALAYSIA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading property development company, Ideal Property Group is playing a key role in amplifying Penang Island’s sports scene. The group hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in commencing construction of the sports complex, which is one of the multiple phases in developing 9.941 acres of land located directly off of the Queensbay Mall.

“The Queens Waterfront Sports complex not only offers incomparable benefits to the local community, but it is also a great way to stimulate the socioeconomic development of Penang Island,” says Ooi Kee Liang, founder and executive chairman of Ideal Property Group. “The project aims to bring together communities through the universal language of sports.”

The sports complex will feature an outdoor beach volleyball court, a single-story complex for karate, wushu and judo courts, and a 3-storey FINA aquatic center with Olympic-sized swimming, diving and warm-up pools. The complex also boasts a 3-story parking lot and is an ideal location for up-and-coming talent to develop and grow into future athletes, eventually representing Penang on the international and national stage.

Queens Waterfront Sports Complex complements the remaining development phases, spanning a total of 36.53 acres of freehold land, and will include a resort-themed luxury residential units featuring an iconic commercial zone that offers alfresco dining, an international school, and a marina bay. The residential units, which have been completed, are known as Queens Residences Q1 and Queens Residences Q2.

The world-class facility is poised to host interstate and international sporting events, inevitably boosting tourism and the economy of the island.

Ooi Kee Liang founded Ideal Property Group in 2001. Since then, he has developed 25,000 residential and commercial units. Working primarily on Penang Island, his prolific developments and impact on the area garnered him the nickname, the Penang Condo King. The primary goal of the group is to improve the property market in the island with high-quality, affordable condominiums.
To learn more news and information about Ooi Kee Liang and Ideal Property Group, visit the company’s website at https://www.idealproperty.com.my/.

