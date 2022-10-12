Lifelong Advocate for Women, Pat Mitchell, Named Honorary Chair of 2023 International Saprea Gala

Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated producer Pat Mitchell will serve as honorary chair of the Saprea Gala held at the Atlanta Braves Stadium

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nonprofit, Saprea, is honored to announce that Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated producer Pat Mitchell will serve as honorary chairman of the 2023 International Saprea Gala set for Feb. 18, 2023, at the Atlanta Braves Stadium Truist Park.

The nonprofit’s second annual Saprea Gala is focused on raising funds to support child sexual abuse healing and prevention. The gala will be held in the Delta SKY360° Club and Truist Rooms located on the field level of the Braves Stadium.

“We are incredibly honored that Pat Mitchell will be part of our annual gala,” said Saprea Managing Director Chris Yadon. “She has championed the issues of women and girls her entire career and is now lending her voice to the issue of child sexual abuse. Child sexual abuse impacts more than 1 million children a year in the U.S. and Pat will help us bring a greater awareness to this silent epidemic.”

Throughout her career as a journalist, Emmy-winning producer and pioneering executive, Mitchell broke new ground for women, elevating women’s stories and ideas. She continues that mission as the co-founder of ConnectedWomenLeaders, a cohort of global leaders committed to collective problem solving, focused currently on a women-led climate justice campaign to sustain a habitable planet. Mitchell is also the editorial director, co-founder, curator, and host of TEDWomen.

She serves on many nonprofit boards, including Sundance Institute, The Skoll Foundation, Participant Media, Woodruff Arts Center, and CARE”s global advisory board–and is founding member of the VDAY movement to end violence against women and girls. In her memoir, “Becoming a Dangerous Woman: Embracing Risk to Change the World,” Mitchell shares her journey as a frontline advocate for equality and social justice, defining ‘dangerous’ as a commitment to speak up for those unrepresented, to speak out against abuse and injustice, and to show up for others.

“Pat Mitchell’s life and work models how to share power and the difference each of us can make in shaping a fairer, more equitable and sustainable world,” Yadon said. “We are living in dangerous times for women and girls, and the first steps to change this reality is to speak the truth even when silence is a safer option; to speak out against injustice when we experience it or witness it; to stand up for those who aren’t represented and cannot speak for themselves, and to show up for each other,” said Mitchell. “This is how healing begins, and this is what becoming dangerous means to me — being willing to take the risks to change lives."

Saprea provides healing retreats, support groups, and prevention resources, all free of charge. One hundred percent of all donations go directly towards funding these programs and services and ensuring they are made available to the survivors, parents, and caregivers who need them most.

For information on the Pat Mitchell Circle of Friends Fund or gala sponsorship opportunities contact Lynda Smith at lsmith@saprea.org or call 770-841-2762. Attendance is limited.

Learn more information about Saprea visit saprea.org.