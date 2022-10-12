Hazim Gaber Supports the Society for Canadian Women in Science & Technology
CEO of ehZee corporation and HSM Global, Hazim Gaber donates generously to the society for Canadian Women in Science & Technology (SCWIST).EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechanical engineer, Hazim Gaber has once more demonstrated his philanthropic support in his recent donation to the Society for Canadian Women in Science & Technology (SCWIST), a nonprofit organization focused on empowering women in the STEM field through comprehensive programs, mentorship and advocacy.
Pioneered in 1981, the society supports young girls and women by breaking down the barriers that limit their potential to continue further education and careers in the STEM field. The nonprofit organization consists of a diverse community of people with a passion for STEM, providing opportunities for career exploration, professional development and networking as well as scholarships and awards for students pursuing higher education.
“I am deeply humbled to support the Society for Canadian Women in Science & Technology as they work to remove the systemic barriers that they face,” says Hazim Gaber, chief executive officer of HSM Global. “As SCWIST continues to create structural changes, more women will be able to thrive in the STEM field, adding to the diversity and innovation that they bring to the table.”
Donations to SCWIST directly assist young girls and women through expanding programs such as the Immigrating Women in STEM Program (IWIS), which offers resources and mentorship to women who have immigrated to Canada. The Make Possible Program is an online skills exchange platform for adults to access anywhere, reducing the barriers for people living in remote communities or balancing family and career obligations.
Hazim Gaber is a prominent mechanical engineer whose clients include key players in hospitality, retail, and healthcare. Mr. Gaber volunteers with the Canadian Diabetes Association holds a Bachelor of Science from MacEwan University as well as a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from University of Alberta.
