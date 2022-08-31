Hazim Gaber Releases New Edition of Project Management Exam Prep Book
Mechanical Engineer & CEO of HSM Global & ehZee corporation, Hazim Gaber is set to publish the new edition of Pass the PMP Exam.ALBERTA, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7th edition of Pass the Project Management Professional (PMP) Exam, authored by Hazim Gaber, is set to publish in the month of September, in preparation for the upcoming exam in December.
This comprehensive study guide includes a comprehensive breakdown of the tools and knowledge required to ace the PMP exam. The book features exam tips and tricks, sample questions, real-world examples, feedback from the author and links to online training and resources. The 7th and most recent edition will include all necessary information for the 2022 exam held at the end of this year.
“Becoming a certified project management professional equips you with the skills and knowledge to tackle real-life challenges on your own, in the future,” said Hazim Gaber, author and CEO of ehZee corporation. “The latest edition to this exam guide series is a stepping stone to ensuring the success of aspiring project managers.”
With certifications from Cisco, VMWare, EMC and Crestron, Mr. Gaber demonstrates hands-on specialty in configuring switches and routers as well as setting up storage appliances and mounting access points. His engineering background has provided him with experience in fluid mechanics, feedback control, and product design. He has worked with Fortune 500 companies including Ford, GM, and Apple.
Hazim Gaber is the CEO of both HSM Group and ehZee Engineering Corporation. He graduated from the University of Alberta in 2017 with a degree in mechanical engineering and obtained his PgMP designation from the Project Management Institute in 2020.
