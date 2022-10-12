LOCAL DENTIST HOSTS GALA TO FUND MOBILE FREE SMILE MAKEOVERS

Tuttle Shuttle Tuttle Shuttle Team Smile Makeover

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A local dentist is hosting a gala to fund free smile makeovers for underprivileged individuals in remote areas of Arizona. Dr. Kent Tuttle of Scottsdale has given away and self-funded twelve smile makeovers. Recipients have ranged from Tucson, to Flagstaff and to Young, Arizona. After practicing traditional dentistry for nearly ten years, he decided to outfit his mobile van, the Tuttle Shuttle, with the proper equipment to deliver dental care direct to the patient in need.“I am passionate about helping people who do not have access to adequate dental care,” says Dr. Kent. “I realize I want to reach more people and need help with time, energy, and resources.” Tuttle founded his charity in 2021 as a tax-deductible 501c3 to help deliver more smile makeovers to those in need.To aid in this cause, Tuttle Shuttle is hosting the “Inspiring Smiles” gala in Phoenix, Arizona on November 5th from six to ten in the evening at Events On Jackson (245 E Jackson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004) in partnership with Lifeguard Anesthesia to help raise funds. The formal event is open to the public.The gala will include a catered dinner, cocktails and cashless bar, DJ and dancing, and a silent auction. All proceeds go to fund the charity and future smile makeovers. Those interested can also help sponsor the event. Lifeguard Anesthesia is co-hosting the gala as they were instrumental in helping Dr. Kent acquire the Tuttle Shuttle van. The sprinter van is outfitted with a dental chair and full-access to all supplies needed for the smile makeovers. “They wanted to help because these patients need a lot of dental work,” says Dr. Kent. “They make the experience comfortable for them and get to see their reaction at the end of the makeover. It’s incredible.” The gala will also include a surprise smile giveaway and a preview of “Your Story Matters,” a docu-series highlighting life-changing results of smile makeovers. The charity has released several videos to bring to life the people behind the new smiles.“Our end goal is to create a movement that will inspire dentists and people all around the world to give smiles to those in desperate need,” says Dr. Kent.The smile makeovers consist of:Services on the go, bringing dental care to the patient in the Tuttle Shuttle.Surprise element because patients won’t know that they are the winners of the smile giveaway. Individuals can nominate others for a smile makeover.Exceed expectations and take care of the patient with a complete smile makeover.Ten years ago, 17 million children from low-income families did not receive any preventive dental care and 130 million Americans lacked dental insurance coverage in 2009. A disproportionate number of those living in poverty and the working poor reside in geographically isolated areas with a maldistribution of dentists and a limited number of Medicaid providers. “We’ve found, those who need dental care the most are often the least likely to receive it,” says Dr. Kent. “More than 49 million Americans live in places that are dentally underserved.” Dr. Kent aims to reach these remote areas with his Tuttle Shuttle van and charity. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and believes in giving back to his community. “I want to do as Christ would do and bless others with my profession and my passion,” says Dr. Kent.If you’d like to attend the gala, individuals can register here or make a tax-deductible donation at TuttleShuttle.org. Just $100 can help fund two smile giveaways.

