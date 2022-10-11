Submit Release
DLNR News Release-Input Sought for Management of Kamehamenui Forest Reserve on Maui

(KAHULUI) – Adding a new parcel to public lands is a rare event and opportunity on an island. In September 2020, DLNR acquired 3,433 acres of land known as Kamehamenui on the northwestern slopes of Haleakalā in Kula on Maui. Upper portions of the parcel include native shrubland ecosystems and provides habitat for nesting endangered seabirds and other wildlife. The reserve will join other lands managed by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), which is mandated to protect, restore and monitor natural resources within forest reserves.  

To effectively manage reserves, DOFAW works with the community and stakeholders to develop comprehensive management plans that address the issues, goals, and objectives for each individual forest reserve.  

To begin developing a management plan, DLNR invites interested people to attend a public scoping meeting to gather input and ideas and address any questions or concerns. 

Topics of discussion during this meeting could include resource protection, access, trails, game management, and other public uses.

There will be an informational meeting tomorrow (Wednesday, October 12), at the Kula Community Center on Lower Kula Rd in Kula, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.  

A virtual information meeting will be held next Wednesday (October 19) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 

 

Written comments can also be sent via email close of business on October 19 to Shahin Ansari, a contractor with H.T. Harvey and Associates, at [email protected].  

