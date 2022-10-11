10/11/22 – INPUT SOUGHT FOR MANAGEMENT OF KAMEHAMENUI FOREST RESERVE ON MAUI

DAVID Y. IGE

GOVERNOR SUZANNE D. CASE

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release: October 11, 2022

INPUT SOUGHT FOR MANAGEMENT OF KAMEHAMENUI FOREST RESERVE ON MAUI

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/454915182

(KAHULUI) – Adding a new parcel to public lands is a rare event and opportunity on an island. In September 2020, DLNR acquired 3,433 acres of land known as Kamehamenui on the northwestern slopes of Haleakalā in Kula on Maui. Upper portions of the parcel include native shrubland ecosystems and provides habitat for nesting endangered seabirds and other wildlife. The reserve will join other lands managed by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), which is mandated to protect, restore and monitor natural resources within forest reserves.

To effectively manage reserves, DOFAW works with the community and stakeholders to develop comprehensive management plans that address the issues, goals, and objectives for each individual forest reserve.

To begin developing a management plan, DLNR invites interested people to attend a public scoping meeting to gather input and ideas and address any questions or concerns.

Topics of discussion during this meeting could include resource protection, access, trails, game management, and other public uses.

There will be an informational meeting tomorrow (Wednesday, October 12), at the Kula Community Center on Lower Kula Rd in Kula, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

A virtual information meeting will be held next Wednesday (October 19) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Written comments can also be sent via email close of business on October 19 to Shahin Ansari, a contractor with H.T. Harvey and Associates, at [email protected].

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Kamehamenui Forest Reserve (Sept. 4, 2020):

https://vimeo.com/454915182

Photographs – Kamehamenui Forest Reserve (Sept. 4, 2020):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/99dqd748614eykc/AADDkOAfU6f2oztkwe2xwrXZa?dl=0

October 19 meeting link: Click here to join the meeting

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

[email protected]