Roxe Partners With NomadCTS to Provide Cross-Border Payments

Leading blockchain network company Roxe partners with NomadCTS to offer the best foreign exchange rates with lower fees and faster deliveries.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next-generation blockchain infrastructure network company Roxe has announced its partnership with NomadCTS, a central payment service provider offering over 150 pay-in and pay-out methods for receiving money and paying distributors.

“This one-of-a-kind partnership for Roxe gives us the opportunity to disburse cross-border payouts at a much faster rate and competitive price,” says Maodong Xu, president of Roxe. “We are enthusiastic for NomadCTS to be a part of Roxe’s global network and see all our innovative blockchain technology has to offer.”

NomadCTS primarily assists corporations that send cross-border funds to their vendors, suppliers, and employees. Through the Roxe instant settlement network (RISN), the company is able to offer real-time payouts, lower fees, and better foreign exchange (FX) rates.

Additionally, NomadCTS has its own merchant platform, which grants its consumers' payment consulting, management and issuance of prepaid cards, digital wallets, technology design, support & development, and much more. While recipients can receive funds from anywhere in the world, the initial target list for rollout includes the following countries: Ghana, Egypt, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Roxe is an innovative global blockchain technology company adding more than 40 global partners just this year, including ECS Fin, Axletree Solutions, N2Xpress, Fairexpay, Rana Express, iPay, Treviso, Cebuana, and GCash.

The company unifies global payment systems in order for consumers, banks, central banks, and central and remittance payments to receive the benefits of blockchain technology. Removing the barriers (geography, currency, and time) that reduce speed and increase costs for transactions gives customers ultimate reliability and ultra-fast services.

Maodong Xu is a successful entrepreneur and innovator and the President of Roxe. Currently, he also serves as the CEO of Fresh2. He has built popular tech companies, which were acquired by other leading Chinese companies. His companies included DotAd, EGLS, LMObile, Welink, WoWo, and Galaxy Internet. In 1990, he graduated with a major in computer application and a minor in business management from Wuhan University of Technology.

To learn more about Roxe, visit their website at https://www.roxe.io.

For more news and information on Maodong Xu, see his website at https://www.maodongxu.com/.

Roxe
