Roxe Partners with GCash for Affordable Cross-Border Payments

Roxe has teamed up with GCash, the leading mobile wallet app in the Philippines, to provide access to efficient and affordable payments across borders.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockchain infrastructure company, Roxe, is paving the way for a new generation of payment methods through its new partnership with G-Xchange Inc. (GCash), rated the number one mobile wallet app in the Philippines. Through Roxe’s blockchain-based payment network, GCash users can receive funds from around the world through a swift and affordable transaction.Through the GCash partnership, Roxe’s blockchain network partners provide a more competitive mid-market exchange rate to remittance senders when compared to other cross-border remittance platforms. While typical foreign exchange (FX) rates are utilized by a bank or FX broker, Roxe offers their partners a superior FX rate through the Roxe Payment Protocol (RPP) USD/PHP liquidity pool.GCash currently has over 66 million registered users and offers a variety of financial services through the app, including money transfers, savings, e-commerce, investment and insurance as well as recently added features such as cash loans and buy-now-pay-later products. The mobile app sees over 29 million logins daily, with a peak of 19 million transactions daily as of March 2022.“Through the power of Roxe’s blockchain network, we are able to leverage efficient financial solutions to cross-border transactions,” says Maodong Xu , visionary inventor and President of Roxe. “Our unique payment protocol provides GCash users with highly competitive foreign exchange rates and swifter transactions to its end-users. This is the first step in advancing our mission in unifying the global financial market and bringing the community closer as a whole.”Roxe President Maodong Xu has built multiple companies with a common goal—to bring technology to the public. His companies include DotAd, EGLS, LMobile, Welink, WoWo, and Galaxy Internet. He is a 1990 graduate of Wuhan University of Technology where he majored in computer application and automation with a minor in business management.Roxe is a global payment network leading the charge in the future of financial services through flexible and cost-effective blockchain payment solutions. Roxe’s blockchain network allows for quick and smooth transactions by removing barriers such as geography, time, and currency. The company seeks to unify the fragmented global financial market without the reliance on cryptocurrency.For more information you can visit their website at https://www.roxe.io . To learn more about Maodong Xu, you can visit his website at https://www.maodongxu.com/