Maryland Department of General Services Concludes the First Certified Maryland Procurement Officer Green Purchasing Specialist Program￼

October 11, 2022

DGS’ Office of State Procurement Presents Certifications to 19 Graduates for Green Purchasing

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Service (DGS) today held a graduation ceremony for 19 Certified Maryland Procurement Officers (CMPO), from 11 state agencies, receiving their Green Purchasing Specialist certifications. Today’s graduates are the first class of CMPO Green Purchasing Specialists.

“The procurement process is ever-changing and the information provided in these certifications programs helps our procurement officers grow a better understanding of the changes allowing them to enhance Maryland’s procurement efficiencies,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill. “DGS has always been committed to saving energy, reducing operating costs, and creating a healthier planet. What better way to do that than buying green.”

The CMPO Green Purchasing Specialization is an 8-contact hour certification offered through the Maryland Procurement Academy to Maryland State procurement professionals who have successfully completed the CMPO certification and want to gain a deeper knowledge of environmentally preferable or “green” purchasing practices.

This specialization consists of four live 2-hour training sessions, and weekly assignments. Candidates must attend each live session and participate in group activities and discussions. Finally, candidates must synthesize their knowledge and pass a final assessment before earning their Green Purchasing Specialist certification.

“This specialization is for our top certified State Procurement Officers to be leaders in their agencies in understanding and conducting environmentally preferable procurements,” said the Office of State Procurement’s Chief Procurement Officer Michael Zimmerman. “This will allow them to lead others in the state to procure products and services that have a lesser or reduced effect on human health and the environment.”

The department trained and certified 19 procurement professionals from 11 state agencies and programs across the state including:

Maryland Cannabis Commission

Maryland Department of General Services

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development

Maryland Department of Human Services

Maryland Department of Juvenile Services

Maryland Department of Labor

Maryland Department of the Military

Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

Maryland State Treasurer

Maryland State Judiciary

Starting next year, the Maryland Procurement Academy will be offering the Green Purchasing Specialist certification 4 times a year, along with additional upcoming specializations such as Information Technology and Professional Services.

