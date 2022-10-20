The A+D Architecture and Design Museum Celebrates the Here & Now with their Annual Gala
Date: 11/30/2022
Time: 7:00pm-10:00pm
Location: ROW DTLA
Celebrate is A+D Museum’s annual Gala Fundraiser, and this year’s theme of the Here & Now is a joyful celebration of being in the room, together, all at once.
2022 is a moment and time more fluid than at any other point in history. We are post-pandemic but pre-future, we are together, but not quite, and we live and work in more spatial realms, whether real, virtual, mixed, 2d or 3d than seems possible. We are forging new frontiers in the metaverse, while our streaming services tell us we’re on a single strand of a multiverse. We are everywhere but here, every when but now. Here & Now celebrates our time, our place, our creative energy, our work, our play and our togetherness in the present. It celebrates the robust design community that has the great fortune of calling Los Angeles home. Here & Now also celebrates our mission to re-establish the A+D Museum as a physical space, our own here again. We look forward to welcoming you, our A+D community, to an evening of uplifting shared experience - and a spectacular party!
Celebrate Silent Auction
The auction will bring together designed objects from our A+D community in LA and beyond. Our exhibition, much like the Celebrate graphic, will be pointing to the full range of conversations about the contemporary, about place, about togetherness, about urgency and all the other qualities of the Here & Now that we all care about so deeply.
Admission
General Admission: $200
Student Admission: $60
Tickets are available through Eventbrite.
About A+D Architecture and Design Museum
The A+D is a place for individuality, creativity, discovery, and continuous questioning. It is a location of serendipitous combustion resulting in endless exhibitions, events and cultural engagement bringing LA to the front line of emerging themes, topics and thoughts of the Architecture and Design community. Established in January 2001, A+D is the only museum in the country to exclusively and continuously host architecture and design exhibitions, symposia, multi-disciplinary projects, educational, and community programs.
