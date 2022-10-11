Attorney General’s Office Conducting Investigation of Police-Involved Shooting in Paterson

PATERSON — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Monday, October 10, 2022 in Paterson. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, at approximately 4:12 p.m., an automobile collision occurred in the area of Straight and Van Houten streets. One driver ran from the scene. As he fled, this driver attempted to enter multiple other vehicles, armed with what appeared to be a handgun. An officer of the Paterson Police Department pursued the man on foot. During an encounter with the driver, the officer fired his service weapon. The actor was pronounced deceased at the scene at 4:23 p.m. An object that appeared to be a firearm was recovered near the driver’s body.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

###