DC Health Partners with Safeway to Expand Access to Childhood Vaccinations

WASHINGTON, DC — Today, DC Health announced that from October 11 through October 16, 2022, it will offer a weeklong high-volume childhood vaccination clinic at the site that has been used as the Ward 7 COVID Center. This clinic is designed to help children, who are still noncompliant with the District’s school vaccination requirement, get up to date with their vaccines so they can return to school.

The new vaccination clinic was established through a partnership with Safeway, which operates ten store pharmacies in the District that provide vaccinations for children and adults. The clinic will operate during the week that elementary school students, who have not received all of their required vaccines, will be excluded from school.

This Safeway clinic supplements the vaccination opportunities offered by many other pediatric providers in the District, including clinics operated by Unity Heath Care and Mary’s Center, and private pediatricians’ offices. In addition, Children’s National Hospital will offer high-volume pediatric vaccination clinics at five locations from early October through mid-November. Visit PedsVax.dc.gov for the most up-to-date information on children’s vaccination clinics in the District.

The Safeway clinic will be located at 3929 Minnesota Avenue NE and will be available from October 11 to October 16, 2022.

DAYS HOURS Tuesday, 10/11 10:00am – 8:00pm Wednesday, 10/12 10:00am – 8:00pm Thursday, 10/13 11:00am – 9:00pm Friday, 10/14 9:00am – 7:00pm Saturday, 10/15 10:00am – 8:00pm Sunday, 10/16 9:00am – 7:00pm

To make an appointment for the Safeway clinic, parents should visit tinyurl.com/PedsVaxDC.