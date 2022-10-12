SHINE ON HOLLYWOOD MAGAZINE 10TH ANNIVERSARY COVER DARCY DONAVAN PRODUCER, FILM TV STAR, SOHM's WOMEN OF THE YEAR 2022
SHINE ON HOLLYWOOD MAGAZINE 10TH ANNIVERSARY COVER DARCY DONAVAN PRODUCER, FILM TV STAR, SOHM's WOMEN OF THE YEAR 2022.
“We mark our 10th anniversary Special Edition. We are proud to feature as our cover story -- an exclusive interview with Darcy Donavan, she is SHOM woman of the year”HOLLYWOOD, CA, US, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular digital magazine Shine on Hollywood Magazine (SOHM), with a circulation of nearly 26.6 million hits in 140+ countries worldwide since 2012, has released its special July-September 10th-anniversary edition and continues to soar and grow. SOHM’s mission statement continues to be, “Dedicated to providing a positive, meaningful and educational experience and to inspire our readers with knowledge and information from creative qualified industry professionals.” www.shineonhollywoodmagazine.com
— Arnold Garcia, Publisher, Shine on Hollywood Magazine
Link to 10th-anniversary issue
https://shineonhollywoodmagazine.com/shinejulysept2022/web/html5/index.html?&locale=ENG&pn=1
Publisher Arnold Garcia stated “We mark our 10th anniversary Special Edition. We are proud to feature as our cover story -- an exclusive interview with Darcy Donavan, a multi-talented Producer, Actress, Recording Artist, Public Speaker, Author, and influencer to 7+ million who made her SOHM's Women of the Year 2022. Plus, we present our 1st Yearbook of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, highlighting coverage from The 94th Oscars red carpet, and telecast, as well as the full list of the Nominees and Winners of the 2022 Annual Oscars Awards.”
Garcia also said “We mark our 10th anniversary Special Edition as one of the industry's fastest-growing publications focusing on arts and entertainment in Hollywood and worldwide. During these past ten years, SOHM has had some truly extraordinary experiences and has connected with people from around the world while focusing on the positive stories that help lift the spirit. “
The focus of our interviews revolves around Real People and Real Stories in which the magazine explores the history of how one became successful in a profession where it is difficult to achieve success.
Our profiles include actors, singers, dancers, directors, and other artists as well as, behind the scenes talent such as agents, managers, publicists, choreographers, costume designers, make-up artists, philanthropists, and others who play an equally important role in establishing the finished product which entertains, inspires and enlightens us.
In addition, A&G Entertainment Group and Shine On Global’s Founder and Publisher of SOHM, Arnold Garcia, share his heartfelt story. "My Journey," will definitely inspire you. He also mentions SOHM’s social media outlets like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, a website, and other digital platforms. That shows how available and engaging SOHM is, as evidenced by the mind-blowing "likes" and hits" results! As we all know, arts and entertainment are all about numbers.
Shine on Hollywood Magazine was founded in July 2012 and is considered one of the top entertainment, popular culture, and lifestyle magazines in Hollywood. It has featured over 450+ industry professionals in the past ten years and has done its best to showcase celebrities you will easily recognize, along with lesser-known, yet equally successful entertainment personalities who give back to their communities—one of the important requirements needed to be featured in our publication.
SOHM allows worldwide cultures to blend into a positive readership that promotes communication and relationships, by sharing real stories from the real people of Hollywood and around the world. Exclusive interviews with celebrities and non-celebrities have contributed some exceptional tips for our readers to learn from. There are a lot of young professionals who can take notes for their own success! That's what Shine on Hollywood Magazine is all about: to express Hollywood's “Real People, Real Stories” to the general public and popular culture worldwide. We are excited to celebrate this milestone anniversary with you in several different ways.
Garcia said “I am excited about beginning our eleventh year and all that is in store for our readers! We will continue to bring real people and real stories from Hollywood with positive outlooks from around the world. To maintain this positive publication, please support this great cause. Your support is much appreciated," said Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Arnold Garcia.
About SHINE ON HOLLYWOOD Magazine
Shine on Hollywood Magazine is dedicated to providing a showcase of the best and most successful ideas from industry professionals across all areas of consumer culture, including exploration of the techniques behind the work and insight into the people and trends shaping these industries internationally. We will provide the industry's foremost creative meeting place with a monthly showcase, news, opinion, analysis, and audience feedback. It will help bring the community together by introducing some of the most well-recognized professional experts in the industry. Exclusive interviews with celebrities have contributed some exceptional “tips” for our readers to learn. There are a lot of young professionals who can take notes on their success! That's what Shine on Hollywood Magazine is about: expressing real-world success to the general public and popular culture.
ABOUT THE PUBLISHER ARNOLD GARCIA
Arnold Garcia is a Filipino-born American entrepreneur and businessman who is the founder of A&G Entertainment Group (AGEP) in 2006, Shine On Hollywood Entertainment (SOHE) in 2010, and Shine On Global, Inc. (SOG), the parent company of Shine On Hollywood e-Magazine (SOHM), Shine On Network (SON), Shine On Digital Solutions (SODS) in 2012. All are protected by worldwide trademarks of Shine on Global, Inc.
Arnold used his 27 years in the tech world, 7.5 years in the mental health field, 44 years in the entertainment industry, and a near-death experience in 2012 to reinvent himself and his vision of Hollywood. His artistic passion combined with his technology experience, boosted by an entrepreneurial spirit, love and compassion for arts & entertainment, and his passion for helping people all came together in a grand dream and vision.
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here