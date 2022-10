Monsters Bash Flyer

The USS Hornet will be hosting a fundraiser Halloween Dance Party on Sunday Oct 29th from 7 pm to 1 am. Music, food, costume contest, dance floor and more.

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The USS Hornet will be hosting a fundraising dance party Saturday, October 29th. Doors open at 7 PM and the party goesuntil 1 AM.Featuring the live music of the Cocktail Monkeys, a Bay Area icon.There will be a no-host bar and food for purchase, a large dance floor, a costume contest, haunted sickbay to explore, and more. There is also plenty of free parking, great views of the SF skyline, and the returns benefit education and restoration programs for the museum.For tickets and more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monsters-bash-onboardthe-uss-hornet-tickets-403591883187 Cocktail Monkeys Website: www.thecocktailmonkeys.com USS Hornet Website: https://uss-hornet.org/ What: Monster’s Bash @ USS HornetWhen: October 29th, 7 pm to 1 amWhere: 707 West Hornet Ave, Alameda, CA