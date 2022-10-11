Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2022: Adoption of Nano-Based Drug Delivery Systems Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is expected to grow from $1510.17 billion in 2021 to $1591.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The pharmaceutical drug delivery market is expected to grow to $1920.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this pharmaceutical drug delivery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market going forward. Prevalence of chronic diseases refers to the total number of existing cases of chronic diseases in a population at a specific time. Pharmaceutical drug delivery helps the patients suffering from chronic diseases by delivering a pharmaceutical drug to a specific part of the body to treat different diseases.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, noncommunicable diseases kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally and cardiovascular diseases account for most of the deaths. Therefore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.

The adoption of nano-based drug delivery systems is a key trend gaining popularity in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. The use of nanomaterials in pharmaceutical drug delivery can increase the cellular uptake of drugs because of the surface charge and time and they can increase the stability and water solubility of drugs.

For instance, in March 2020, Bioavanta-Boston, a Switzerland-based chitosan nanoparticles research organization released Novochizol, unique polysaccharide nanotechnology that can be utilized to encapsulate any effective pharmaceutical additive such as a small molecule, or biologic for localized delivery and steady discharge in any organ or tissue, allowing for the treatment of severe COVID-19 infection in the lungs.

In May 2022, Halozyme Therapeutics, a US-based biotechnology company acquired Antares Pharma for a deal amount of $960 million. With this acquisition, Halozyme targets to strengthen its position as a leading drug delivery company by including Antares specialty products. Antares Pharma is a US-based specialty pharmaceutical drug delivery company.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Route of Administration: Oral; Ocular; Pulmonary; Nasal; Injectable; Topical; Other Routes

2) By Application: Infectious Diseases; Cancer; Cardiovascular Diseases; Diabetes; Respiratory Diseases; Central Nervous System Disorders; Autoimmune Diseases; Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals; Home Care Settings; ASC/Clinics; Other End Users

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Characteristics

3. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery

5. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Size And Growth

6. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Segmentation

7. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

9. China Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

10. India Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

11. Japan Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

12. Australia Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

13. Indonesia Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

14. South Korea Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

15. Western Europe Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

16. UK Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

17. Germany Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

18. France Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

19. Eastern Europe Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

20. Russia Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

21. North America Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market



22. USA Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

23. South America Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

24. Brazil Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

25. Middle East Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

26. Africa Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

27. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

29. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company Bayer AG

Becton Dickinson And Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca plc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Consort Medical plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Emergent Biosolutions Inc.

Kite Pharma

Nemera France SAS

Nimbus Therapeutics

SHL Medical AG.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dbwzgg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets