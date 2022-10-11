TopTier Announces New Line of Modular Robotic Palletizer Cells

Modular robotic palletizer cells offer wide layout flexibility and are engineered from experience - Single and multi-lane configuration - Semi and fully automatic operation - All product types - Integrated stretch wrapping

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The modular robotic palletizer cells meet the requirements of small single product lines to large multi-line CPG manufacturers. Semi-automatic systems build loads handled with a pallet jack or fork lift. Fully-automatic systems are available with pallet and load handling, sheet placement, integrated stretch wrapping, and more. With over 20 years of experience in robotic palletizing, each cell is engineered to maximize efficiency and value and minimize the footprint. Cells offer wide layout flexibility and no robot programming. The modular cell system will be exhibited at PACK EXPO in Chicago, Oct 23-26, 2022 Booth N-5906.

"TopTier has been building robotic palletizing systems since 2008. The new modular system standardizes the most compatible components and allows for wide layout flexibility. This system will set a new standard in the chaotic robotic palletizing marketplace." ~Dave Snelson, TopTier Sales Manager.

CONTROLS

The robotic cell palletizers combine the most recent advances in machine control technology with an intuitive interface HMI and EasyStack® pattern programming software. No robot programming is required. Product handling is realized by an advanced controls architecture where the robot motion is directed by an Allen-Bradley CompactLogix® PLC running standardized PLC and HMI code modules.

The HMI screens provide an intuitive control environment to both move the arm and build patterns. Operators may adjust pattern positions with either drag-n-drop or exact values. HMI screens are designed for simple access to palletizer functionality including automatic and manual operations, pattern selection and setup, system status, alarm, and maintenance logs.

SAFETY

Safety has been integrated into every aspect of the robotic cell design. TopTier meets the highest industry standards utilizing a category 3 safety enclosure with light curtain protection of load exit and controlled door entrance protocols.

ABOUT TOPTIER

TopTier is the preferred vendor for over 800 consumer packaged goods manufacturers with sales throughout North America and select countries worldwide. TopTier manufactures palletizers exclusively and serves both Fortune 1000 and mid-size companies.

TopTier palletizers are engineered and built in a vertically integrated manufacturing facility located in Portland OR, USA.

