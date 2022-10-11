Job Announcement - File Clerk/Legal Secretary

Location: Bismarck, ND

Terms: Full time / Non-Exempt

Salary: $15.87 to $17.62 per hour, Grade 2

Application Deadline: October 25, by 5:00 PM CST

About Burleigh County: Burleigh County is a county in the state of North Dakota. As of the 2020 United States Census, the population was 95,262 making it the second-most populous county in North Dakota. Its county seat is Bismarck, the state capital.

About the role: Under supervision of the Administrative Supervisor or Legal Assistant II, is responsible for general clerical duties, sorts and distributes mail, classifies, stores, retrieves and updates generated information, answers telephones, typing correspondence, greets and directs the public, and maintains files.

Candidate Requirements:

• One year experience in performing office activities or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Law office experience preferred.

• Ability to lift and carry 10 pounds and repeatedly use a step ladder.

• Ability to use a multiline phone and knowledge of phone etiquette.

• Must have basic computer knowledge, be proficient with word processing software such as WordPerfect and/or MS Word, and possess excellent typing skills

• Knowledge of appropriate legal terminology, legal forms, and legal files preferred.

• Requires a high degree of written and/or verbal communication skills dealing with employees, clients, and the general public.

• Ability to handle multiple duties and priorities under limited supervision.

• Applicant will be subject to a post offer civil and criminal background check.

Primary Job Duties:

1. Refile files and maintain the file system.

2. Pull files for appropriate hearings and distribute those files to the appropriate attorneys.

3. Collect outgoing mail and distribute that mail to the appropriate entities and to the mailroom. Pick up the new mail, date stamp all pieces of mail, find State’s Attorneys file number for each piece of mail, locate the appropriate files, and distribute those files to the appropriate staff persons.

4. Dispose and shred obsolete files in accordance with established retirement schedule or legal requirements. Scan documents and maintain electronic file system.

5. Receive and refer telephone calls, assist members of the public, and other receptionist duties as assigned.

6. Provide clerical assistance to include typing, filing, word processing, and documenting.

7. Process reports and citations, gather supporting documents, fingerprint reporting, and assist legal staff as needed.

8. Perform other duties as required and assigned.

How to Apply:

• Applicants must apply and register at the following website: http://www.burleighco.com/jobs/

• Applicants must also provide:

1. Cover letter

2. Resume

3. Three (3) professional references

4. College transcripts, if any (unofficial are fine)Applications and all supporting material must be received in the Burleigh County Human Resources office by the deadline listed. Supporting documents may be emailed to: drhilborn@nd.gov

Or mailed to: Burleigh County Human Resources

316 N. 5th St Suite 106

PO Box 5518

Bismarck, ND 58506

We only accept applications online for vacant positions that are listed on our website.

Veteran’s preference: Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran’s preference must include Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran’s preferences must also include Form DD214 and a letter less than one year old from the Department of Veterans Affairs indicating disability; claims for preference as the eligible spouse of a disabled or deceased veteran must include Form DD214, a marriage certificate, and a letter less than one year old from Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indicating disability, or the veteran’s death certificate.

People who may need additional job information or may require accommodation or assistance with the application or interview process should contact Burleigh County Human Resources at 701-222-6669.

A complete job description is available from the Burleigh County Human Resources Office.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.