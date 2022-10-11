JBUN Grand Opening: October 18; 19 & 20 - Goldcoast's Only 3 location Weekly Jewish In-Person Business Networking Events
Award Winning TV show Host Vivian Gaspar Launches the Goldcoast's New Jewish Weekly Lunch Business Networking Events in Boca- Hollywood & Palm Beach GardensBOCA RATON, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Opening: October 18; 19 & 20th, Vivian Gaspar, Award winning TV show host Launches the
Goldcoast's only in-person weekly Lunchtime Jewish Business Networking Events:
● 3 Florida weekly locations: Hollywood, Boca Raton & Palm Beach Gardens
Everyone is welcome to attend the in-person, Jewish business networking
organization (JBUN welcomes ALL business leaders who wish to expand and
grow their business presence in SouthFlorida. )
We bring together 3 aspects which encompass our Jewish population in the
Florida "Gold Coast"
1) Parnassah: growing one's livelihood
2) Tzedakah: supporting Jewish-based charities
3) Synagogue support
3 weekly lunch meetings in-person from 11:30 am -1:00 pm
Tuesdays @ Ben's Kosher Deli, Boca Raton
Facilitated by Artie Bernaducci. Artie has been in the financial
services industry since 1991. His focus is helping baby boomers with strategies that maximize their retirement income and protect their lifestyle. Artie is well known for his mindset,
"Networking is where you share your best and others share their best for
everyone's benefit."
Wednesdays @ Grand Cafe, Ft. Lauderdale
Facilitated by Vivian Gaspar, a 4-time award winning TV show host and
producer. Ms. Gaspar is the principal owner of VRR Media Productions,
providing local and national TV advertising on the major networks; NBC,
ABC, CBS & Fox at well below rate card pricing for small to mid sized
companies. Vivian relocated to Palm Beach County in August 2021 from New
Jersey where she led a chapter of JBN, Jewish Business Networking as
well as founding a Le Tip chapter.
Thursdays @ Capital Grille, Palm Beach Gardens
Facilitated by Sam Price, NMLS ID #2171063, a Mortgage Loan Originator with Group One of Supreme Lending, wants to cultivate a group of individuals who are motivated to take their business to the next level. Sam is here to support and inspire the community, Sam provides creative loan solutions to get you to the closing table. Sam
strongly believes, "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much."
Vivian Gaspar
Vivian@VRR.tv
C: 561-290-2830
Vivian Gaspar
JBUN
+1 561-290-2830
