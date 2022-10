JBUN Grand Opening: October 18; 19 & 20 - Goldcoast's Only 3 location Weekly Jewish In-Person Business Networking Events

Vivian Gaspar at Breakers in Palm Beach Founder JBUN Weekly Jewish Business Unity Networking JBUN Supports South Florida Jewish Businesses, Professionals and Synagogues October 18, 19 and 20 JBUN Grand Opening - Business Lunchtime Networking Events

Award Winning TV show Host Vivian Gaspar Launches the Goldcoast's New Jewish Weekly Lunch Business Networking Events in Boca- Hollywood & Palm Beach Gardens

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , October 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Opening: October 18; 19 & 20th, Vivian Gaspar, Award winning TV show host Launches theGoldcoast's only in-person weekly Lunchtime Jewish Business Networking Events:● 3 Florida weekly locations: Hollywood, Boca Raton & Palm Beach GardensEveryone is welcome to attend the in-person, Jewish business networkingorganization (JBUN welcomes ALL business leaders who wish to expand andgrow their business presence in SouthFlorida. )We bring together 3 aspects which encompass our Jewish population in theFlorida "Gold Coast"1) Parnassah: growing one's livelihood2) Tzedakah: supporting Jewish-based charities3) Synagogue support3 weekly lunch meetings in-person from 11:30 am -1:00 pmTuesdays @ Ben's Kosher Deli, Boca RatonFacilitated by Artie Bernaducci. Artie has been in the financialservices industry since 1991. His focus is helping baby boomers with strategies that maximize their retirement income and protect their lifestyle. Artie is well known for his mindset,"Networking is where you share your best and others share their best foreveryone's benefit."Wednesdays @ Grand Cafe, Ft. LauderdaleFacilitated by Vivian Gaspar, a 4-time award winning TV show host andproducer. Ms. Gaspar is the principal owner of VRR Media Productions,providing local and national TV advertising on the major networks; NBC,ABC, CBS & Fox at well below rate card pricing for small to mid sizedcompanies. Vivian relocated to Palm Beach County in August 2021 from NewJersey where she led a chapter of JBN, Jewish Business Networking aswell as founding a Le Tip chapter.Thursdays @ Capital Grille, Palm Beach GardensFacilitated by Sam Price, NMLS ID #2171063, a Mortgage Loan Originator with Group One of Supreme Lending, wants to cultivate a group of individuals who are motivated to take their business to the next level. Sam is here to support and inspire the community, Sam provides creative loan solutions to get you to the closing table. Samstrongly believes, "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much."Vivian GasparVivian@VRR.tvC: 561-290-2830