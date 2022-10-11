LoanPASS and LendingPad Partner to Integrate PPE and LOS
Partnership driven by lender demand for greater flexibility, ease of customization and lower total cost of ownership
As the mortgage industry prepares to face increasing volatility, these are two ideal solutions for lending entities can harness to weather the storm.”MIAMI, FLA., USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoanPASS, a rapidly growing fintech focused on next-generation decisioning automation, and LendingPad, an end-to-end web-based loan origination system (LOS) provider, jointly announced a partnership to integrate their core platforms for use by direct lenders. The integration marries two of the most technologically contemporary PPE and LOS platforms in the mortgage industry, delivering newfound efficiencies and benefits specifically for mortgage bankers.
— Bill Mitchell, Chief Revenue Officer at LoanPASS
Directly from within LendingPad’s LOS, users will be able to seamlessly access LoanPASS’ decisioning platform to return product and pricing results for any type of loan program — with unparalleled speed and accuracy. The extreme ease of configuration and flexibility coupled with the cost-effective nature of the two platforms gives lenders a much-needed technology alternative to better navigate changing marketplace conditions.
“We are excited to partner with LendingPad to offer mortgage bankers the combined power of LoanPASS’ sophisticated, highly customizable PPE solution with that of LendingPad’s comprehensive cloud-based LOS,” stated Bill Mitchell, CRO of LoanPASS. “As the mortgage industry prepares to face increasing volatility, these are two ideal solutions for lending entities can harness to weather the storm.”
LoanPASS is a next-generation product and pricing engine that was designed from the ground up to swiftly configure and house any type of loan product along with ease of pricing changes. The immense flexibility and control that LoanPASS gives lending entities to self-manage loan programs on-the-fly are lauded by users as a game-changing tool that provides a unique competitive advantage. LoanPASS’ open APIs allow for quick, simple, and cost-effective integrations between disparate systems.
“Each of our digital lending platforms resides in the cloud and are delivered using a low-cost SaaS delivery model, creating a maintenance-free and low-cost interface,” said Wes Yuan, CEO of LendingPad. “During turbulent times where mortgage lenders are facing strong headwinds, this integration arms mutual clients with the business-critical technology that they need to effectively hold the line for the now and also scale in the future.”
LendingPad is a modern and mature LOS platform that is currently in use by direct lenders, credit unions, banks, and originators. The company’s turnkey solution can be custom-configured to a lender’s specific business needs and automates multiple lending channels. The 100 percent web-based architecture allows for swift, easy and cost-effective implementations that provide robust functionality to support lending organizations of all types and sizes.
Both companies will be demonstrating their respective platforms at the upcoming MBA Annual Convention & Expo located in Nashville, Tenn. from Oct. 23 -26.
About LoanPASS:
Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Miami, Fla., LoanPASS is led by seasoned industry veterans with decades of experience. The company's flagship product, LoanPASS, is a modern data-driven product decisioning and pricing engine that is elegantly designed and easy to use. A SaaS-based solution that resides in the cloud, its open modern APIs allow seamless integrations with leading CRM, POS, and LOS providers, allowing for easy and cost-effective system-to-system connectivity. The LoanPASS solution empowers mortgage investors, independent mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions, and private lenders with unparalleled control over loan products, pricing, stipulations, and underwriting decision output. LoanPASS is unique among fintech solutions, as it is the only platform able to handle any lending product — from the most complex mortgage to consumer, personal, business, and commercial loans — making it an ideal solution to streamline lending processes within different vertical markets. In 2022, LoanPASS was recognized as one of Miami's fastest-growing fintechs. To learn more, visit the company’s website at www.LoanPASS.io or call 561-254-5971.
About LendingPad:
LendingPad® is a modern loan origination system (LOS) serving lenders and brokers. LendingPad’s solutions elevate the efficiency, compliance, and information security of these institutions. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) and the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a Member of the Mortgage Banker's Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to https://www.lendingpad.com/ or call (800) 900-2823.
