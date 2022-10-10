President watches World Judo Championships

UZBEKISTAN, October 10 - On October 10, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Humo Arena sports complex and watched the World Judo Championships.

This is an important tournament second only to the Olympic Games in terms of prestige. The championships, which are held for the first time in Uzbekistan, are attended by 571 judokas from 82 countries. Uzbekistan’s national team includes 18 men and women.

The Head of the state watched the finals of men’s competitions in the weight category up to 90 kilograms. Uzbekistan’s Davlat Bobonov defeated his Italian rival Christian Parlati in a tough fight and won the gold medal. This became another outstanding success of domestic sports.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented medals to the winner Davlat Bobonov (gold), Christian Parlati (silver), Georgians Lasha Bekauri and Luka Maisuradze (bronze).

Four more representatives of Uzbekistan will take to the tatami in the remaining days of the championships. The Championships will run until October 13.

Source: UzA