Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,612 in the last 365 days.

President watches World Judo Championships

UZBEKISTAN, October 10 - On October 10, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Humo Arena sports complex and watched the World Judo Championships.

This is an important tournament second only to the Olympic Games in terms of prestige. The championships, which are held for the first time in Uzbekistan, are attended by 571 judokas from 82 countries. Uzbekistan’s national team includes 18 men and women.

The Head of the state watched the finals of men’s competitions in the weight category up to 90 kilograms. Uzbekistan’s Davlat Bobonov defeated his Italian rival Christian Parlati in a tough fight and won the gold medal. This became another outstanding success of domestic sports.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented medals to the winner Davlat Bobonov (gold), Christian Parlati (silver), Georgians Lasha Bekauri and Luka Maisuradze (bronze).

Four more representatives of Uzbekistan will take to the tatami in the remaining days of the championships. The Championships will run until October 13.

 

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

President watches World Judo Championships

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.