Hoyer Statement on the Biden Administration's Rule Bolstering the Affordable Care Act and Lowering Costs for Working Families

the Affordable Care Act:

"With the release of today's final rule ​from the Treasury Department, we finally have a fix for the so-called 'family glitch' in the Affordable Care Act. This solution will result in lower monthly premiums and greater access to quality, affordable health insurance for more than one million Americans just in time for Open Enrollment to begin next month.

"This rule is yet another step Democrats have taken to improve upon the ACA and make health care more accessible and affordable. Whether reducing monthly health-care premiums for millions of Americans through tax credits in the American Rescue Plan and extending those tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act, or bringing down the cost of prescription drugs by empowering Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and capping Medicare recipients' out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 and monthly insulin costs at $35, Democrats have consistently delivered on our promise to promote lower-cost, higher-quality health care.

"In the face of Republicans' universal rejection of both the American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act, as well as their threats to cut Medicare and other programs, House Democrats will continue fighting to make make access to affordable health care a reality for all Americans."

