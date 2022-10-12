Godspeed Capital Rebrands its leading Engineering, Architecture, and Consulting Services Platform as Stratus
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, private equity firm Godspeed Capital Management ("Godspeed") announced the rebranding of its network of multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, and consulting platform firms – as Stratus. Formed through the alliance of Prime Engineering, Austin Brockenbrough & Associates, Ascent Engineering Group, and Zyscovich, Stratus provides innovative and differentiated design services and solutions to both public and private sector clients globally, but with a strategic focus on serving the high-growth economies of the Southeastern United States.
Stratus was formed with a vision to build a diversified engineering, architecture, and consulting platform of scale by partnering with the incumbent management of a family of businesses focused individually and collectively on delivering innovative solutions across the full project lifecycle from initial planning, design, and feasibility studies to final construction management oversight. Stratus will continue to seek out like-minded engineering, architecture, and consulting firms aligned with our core values and geographic focus to help further accelerate growth through investment in world-class talent, technology, and targeted acquisitions. Stratus’ key markets include Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, Education, Federal, State, and Local Government infrastructure.
The four foundational companies will continue to operate independently, leveraging their strong reputation and market presence, while benefitting from the Stratus platform’s additional resources, service offerings, and a deeper bench of project expertise to better provide creative solutions for our clients.
Stratus’s executive team is led by a group of industry veterans, including:
* Chief Executive Officer Brandon Enochs, President of Prime Engineering - Brandon brings more than 15 years of experience in the A/E/C industry, leading teams and delivering successful projects to clients. An accomplished leader, Brandon was formerly the Chief Operating Officer at Prime Engineering, leading their expansion into new geographies and markets while modernizing their operations.
* Chief Operating Officer Bob Polino, President of Austin Brockenbrough & Associates - Bob brings both client-side and consultant-side knowledge to Stratus, having served as a Regional Director of Engineering and Infrastructure for a global pharmaceutical company with responsibility for dozens of operational facilities in North and South America. As a reputable leader, Bob brings more than 25 years of industry experience.
* Chief Financial Officer Ted Williams - Ted is a finance professional with over 35 years’ experience in the A/E/C industry. Prior to joining Stratus, Ted was the CFO at Michael Baker International where he oversaw and modernized internal corporate finance, accounting, and administrative functions.
* Director of Human Resources Tom Farmar - Previously with Tetra Tech, Tom is a highly accomplished, visionary HR leader in the A/E/C industry. He has an extensive background in talent acquisition and talent management, including experience in employee onboarding, leadership development, employee relations, executive coaching, leading teams, and legal compliance.
“At Stratus, the complementary alliance of these firms brings together a team of experts in the engineering, architecture, and consulting world spanning a multitude of growing markets,” said Brandon Enochs, Chief Executive Officer at Stratus. “The Stratus team has a proven track record of innovation and a shared culture of excellence, and we are committed to ensuring our employees' continued professional development and advancement. I look forward to working with the entire Stratus team as we continue to deliver for our clients.”
“We are proud to bring together these exceptional companies to form Stratus,” said Douglas T. Lake Jr., Founder & Managing Partner at Godspeed. “Stratus will have the breadth of capabilities, infrastructure, technology, and resources to rival the largest companies supported by a group of innovative, responsive, and world-class professionals well positioned to produce superior solutions and success for our clients.”
Godspeed plans to invest additional equity capital alongside management equity co-investment to fund the organic and inorganic growth of Stratus. In partnership with Godspeed, Stratus will build upon a culture of excellence by focusing on professional development and career advancement for our employees by creating opportunities to work with cutting-edge technology on differentiated projects across a variety of sectors, both locally and globally. Stratus will invest heavily in developing and elevating world-class talent across our family of companies by offering multiple career paths spanning technical, project management, business management, business development, and operations.
Stratus is actively seeking partnerships with engineering, architecture, and consulting businesses in all of its key markets, including Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, Education, Federal, State, and Local Government infrastructure. Founders, business owners, and industry participants interested in learning more about Stratus should contact Godspeed at info@godspeedcm.com.
About Stratus
Stratus delivers solutions that connect people and communities to build a more vibrant world. We are a full-service engineering and architecture consulting firm for the full project lifecycle – from initial planning and feasibility studies to final construction oversight. Our highly technical, licensed team of engineers, architects, planners, designers, and surveyors provide unique insight and expertise to help solve complex problems while empowering our clients and community partners to bring plans to life. For more information, please visit the Stratus website at www.stratusteam.com.
About Godspeed Capital
Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at www.godspeedcm.com.
