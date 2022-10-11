Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,675 in the last 365 days.

Commission Confirms Appointment to Court of Appeal in Santa Ana

Public documents are available here.

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, chair of the Commission on Judicial Appointments, announced that the commission today unanimously confirmed the appointment of Judge Thomas Delaney as associate justice of the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three (Santa Ana).

The three-member commission included Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye (Chair); Attorney General Rob Bonta; and Presiding Justice Manuel A. Ramirez.

Appointee Biography

Judge Thomas Delaney fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice David Thompson. He has served as an Orange County Superior Court judge since 2014. Judge Delaney was a partner at Sedgwick LLP from 2002 to 2014. He was an associate at Sedgwick Detert Moran and Arnold LLP from 1995 to 2001 and at Bodkin McCarthy Sargent and Smith from 1992 to 1995. Judge Delaney earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. 

You just read:

Commission Confirms Appointment to Court of Appeal in Santa Ana

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.