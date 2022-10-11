Commission Confirms Appointment to Court of Appeal in Santa Ana

Public documents are available here.

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, chair of the Commission on Judicial Appointments, announced that the commission today unanimously confirmed the appointment of Judge Thomas Delaney as associate justice of the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three (Santa Ana).

The three-member commission included Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye (Chair); Attorney General Rob Bonta; and Presiding Justice Manuel A. Ramirez.

Appointee Biography

Judge Thomas Delaney fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice David Thompson. He has served as an Orange County Superior Court judge since 2014. Judge Delaney was a partner at Sedgwick LLP from 2002 to 2014. He was an associate at Sedgwick Detert Moran and Arnold LLP from 1995 to 2001 and at Bodkin McCarthy Sargent and Smith from 1992 to 1995. Judge Delaney earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School.