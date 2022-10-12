Ms. Foundation Joins Wocstar Fund to Invest in Women
With just 2% of funding going to female founders & the devastating headlines in the news, this relationship is needed now more than ever to truly effectuate change with diverse inclusive communities.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the fifth anniversary of the historic Women’s March, Wocstar Fund, a woman of color-led venture capital fund, has announced today that the Ms.Foundation for Women, the nation’s first and oldest women’s foundation, has invested in the Wocstar Fund. With this partnership, Wocstar Fund continues to establish itself as a leader in investing in diverse and inclusive companies by women and BILPOC tech entrepreneurs.
— Gayle Jennings O'Byrne
The Ms. Foundation for Women continues to strengthen their commitment to girls and women around the world with this recent investment into the Wocstar Fund. Due to their commitment “to build women's collective power in the United States, and to advance meaningful social, cultural, and economic change in the lives of women,” these funds will go directly to BIPOC founders.
“As we continue to face threats against women and democracy, it is more important than ever to strengthen our collective power,” Teresa Younger, CEO, and President of the Ms. Foundation for Women said. “We are excited to grow our collaborative movement to support, grow, and capitalize funds and companies, particularly those by women of color.”
Led by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs, investors and finance professionals, including founding partners, Gayle Jennings-O’Byrne and Pialy Aditya, the Wocstar Fund has invested in several companies that are redefining consumption in areas such as media, data, sustainability, and fintech. The Wocstar Fund is actively investing and seeing a number of high potential, high-growth innovative tech companies led by diverse and inclusive founders. In addition, the Fund continues to onboard investors ranging from individuals and family offices to funds and institutions.
"We are honored to work with the Ms. Foundation for Women in their efforts to advance gender equity and close the economic gap for women, particularly women of color around the country," said Gayle Jennings-O'Byrne, Co-Founder Wocstar Fund. "With just 2% of funding going to female founders and the devastating headlines we continue to see in the news, this relationship is needed now more than ever to truly effectuate change with diverse and inclusive communities.”
“In addition, this investment wouldn’t be possible without the commitment and courage to activate their commitment as we witnessed by the dedicated Ms. Foundation Board and a leading impact partner and advisor like Align Impact,” shared Gayle Jennings-O’Byrne.
“Ms. Foundation’s investment allows us to provide much-needed capital and support to the next generation of female founders who are building innovative solutions that will change the world,” said Pialy Aditya, Co-Founder Wocstar Fund.
About Wocstar Fund
The Wocstar Fund is an early-stage venture fund that is changing the trajectory for investors and entrepreneurs by focusing on tech innovation being brought to market by inclusive teams and women of color ("Wocstars"). We are builder capitalists at heart who love building to success and impact along with our Wocstar family of investors and allies. The Wocstar Team is actively investing in companies that redefine how the global society will consume media, data, content, sustainably harness resources in the food tech, agtech, retail tech and innovate the fintech tools needed to transact consumption. We invest in rockstars... Women of Color (WOC) Tech startups! Learn more at www.wocstar.com.
About Ms.Foundation
For nearly 50 years, the Ms. Foundation for Women has worked to build women’s collective power in the U.S. to advance equity and justice for all. The Ms. Foundation invests in and strengthens the capacity of women led movements to advance meaningful social, cultural, and economic change in the lives of women. With equity and inclusion as the cornerstones of true democracy, the Ms. Foundation works to create a world in which the worth and dignity of every person are valued, and power and possibility are not limited by gender, race, class, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or age. Learn more and get involved at ForWomen.org.
