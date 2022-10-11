October 2022 DFPI Consumer Connection



Important Reminders for Californians with Student Loans Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Waiver deadline is Oct. 31, 2022 The U.S. Department of Education will maintain a record if you complete all the steps of the PSLF Help Tool on or before Oct. 31 and a review is pending. You will receive the PSLF Waiver benefit if your past employer(s) are determined eligible.

If you need to consolidate your loans to apply for PSLF, consolidation must be completed by Oct. 31.

Do not wait for your consolidation to be complete to apply for PSLF. Both the PSLF Help Tool and loan consolidation must be done on StudentAid.gov by Oct. 31. Student Loan Repayment Pause ends Dec. 31, 2022 – Get ready by doing the following: 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Form is available Oct. 1, 2022 – The first step in financing your college education is applying for federal financial aid. To do this, you’ll need to fill out the FAFSA. Although the form is available on Oct. 1, you do not need to submit right away. The federal deadline is Jun. 30, 2023, although some schools and some states have their own earlier deadlines. Want to learn more?

The DFPI is partnering with consumer advocates, government organizations, and California legislative offices to host multiple student loan webinars throughout October. For videos of past workshops, visit the Californians with Student Loans Playlist on our YouTube Channel.

Beware of Student Loan Scams! Student loan news and social media posts are just about everywhere these days. So, scammers are aware that you might be confused or have questions about your student loans and whether you qualify for any of the many debt relief programs being offered. You might be contacted by someone claiming they will help you get loan discharge, forgiveness, cancellation, or debt relief for a fee. Remember, you never have to pay for help with your federal student aid. Make sure you work only with the U.S. Department of Education and your loan servicer. Never reveal your personal information or account password to anyone. If you run into problems with your student loans, you can file complaints at the following government agencies: