NEBRASKA, October 11 - Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss 402-471-1970

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Issues Response to Speculation around Upcoming U.S. Senate Vacancy

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in response to speculation around an upcoming vacancy left by U.S. Senator Ben Sasse’s possible resignation. This is the only statement that will be issued prior to any potential change in status on Senator Sasse.

“The first I learned about Senator Sasse’s plan to resign from the United States Senate was yesterday, when he called to notify me. If I choose to pursue the appointment, I will leave the appointment decision to the next governor and will follow the process established for all interested candidates. It is the honor of a lifetime to serve as the governor of Nebraska. It is the greatest job in the world, and it will remain my number one focus for the remainder of my term.”

Upon first learning of Senator Sasse’s plans to resign yesterday, the Governor had this to say:

“I appreciate Senator Sasse‘s service to our state and nation. He would make an excellent President for the University of Florida. He has one of the most conservative voting records in the Senate, and we need more conservative voices in our universities. Senator Sasse is also incredibly smart and has the experience and a clear passion for higher education. I wish him luck as the University of Florida makes their consideration.”