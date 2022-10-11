Carina, Job-Matching Benefit for Caregivers, Recognized by MIT Solve
Carina's digital innovation in the care economy recognized, and highlighted in the inaugural Black & Brown Innovators programUNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carina, a free online care-matching platform based in Seattle, was selected as a MIT Solver team in the organization’s Care Economy Global Challenge. Carina was also one of six teams to join MIT Solve’s first inaugural Black & Brown Innovators in the US Program.
With the mission to connect caregivers to people seeking care through online matching, Carina’s work aligns with the goal of MIT Solve’s Care Economy Global Challenge – to elevate digital solutions that help care workers pursue safe and secure work and make care for children, older adults and people with disabilities accessible, affordable and valued in all contexts.
In addition, as an inductee to the Black & Brown Innovators in the US Program of Solve, Carina is recognized for being an organization that is racially and culturally diverse and equity-focused. Carina’s work to build a greater infrastructure of support for caregiving benefits the people who provide care, who are disproportionately women who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).
“As the need for quality, affordable caregiving increases rapidly, Carina has become a vital tool connecting those looking to provide care with those in need of care support,” said Nidhi Mirani, CEO of Carina. “This is reflected in the rapid expansion of our services.”
The recognition was made by a panel of judges with extensive experience in technological and social entrepreneurship. As one of the Solver teams, Carina will receive a grant of $10,000 as well as mentorship and support from MIT Solve to help accelerate its impact on the care economy.
Carina was first established from a 2016 SEIU 775 collective bargaining agreement in Washington state to deliver a new job-matching benefit to caregivers. It has since expanded to provide home care or child care matching services in California, Connecticut, Illinois, New York and Oregon.
While the demand for caregivers in Washington state is already high, particularly in rural areas, the increase in residents of Washington state 65 or older is expected to climb from today’s 16.5 percent to 22 percent by 2040. This increase will contribute to the pool of those looking to receive care.
For those caregivers in Washington state, the benefits of using Carina go beyond increased clients and hours. The platform can play an integral role in ensuring caregivers are able to work enough hours to qualify for the high-quality, low-cost health care benefits available through SEIU 775 Benefits Group to caregivers who work at least 80 hours per month.
“Our goal is not only to ensure that caregivers are able to connect with clients,” said Abigail Solomon, CEO of SEIU 775 Benefits Group, “But that they are well-supported with high-quality benefits, including health coverage, retirement and training that can sustain them in the profession in the long term.”
To learn more about Carina and its services, visit carina.org.
