Mission

The mission of the Controlled Substance Staff (CSS) is to promote the public health through the medical science-based assessment and management of drug abuse risks. CSS accomplishes this mission by performing specific functional roles, including providing consultation services to CDER Review Divisions and acting as the CDER and FDA liaison to other government organizations.

Manuals of Policies and Procedures (MAPPs)

MAPPs detail the roles and procedures for CSS and other CDER offices to conduct the responsibilities of CDER and the Department of Health and Human Services in the arena of drug scheduling and control.

Related Government Organizations