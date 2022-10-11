Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,019 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,448 in the last 365 days.

Premier Health & Holistic Medicine Released a New Guide on How Gut Health Affects the Body

Woman eating healthy

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Health and Holistic Medicine released a new guide on gut health with the purpose of helping those with this condition recognize the signs and symptoms of an unhealthy gut – and direct those in need of help to the right sources and the right information.

Gut health is much more fundamental to overall health than most people realize. And this is because the gut itself is a unique microbiome full of both “good” and “bad” bacteria that are essential for efficient physiological processes such as the digestion of food. Having quality gut health is all about attaining a balance between the good and bad bacteria living in the gut.

Poor gut health can actually cause problems beyond those related to digestion. This is because the majority of the body’s serotonin (the body’s mood-regulating hormone) is found within the gut. When this is out of balance, poor gut health can decrease the functionality of the body’s hormones and immune system – and this will make it difficult to regulate mood, cope with anxiety or stress, and fight off illness and disease.

For those suffering from an unhealthy gut, the following symptoms may be evident:

• Heightened stress
• Fatigue
• Chronic pain
• Feeling moody
• Headaches
• Insomnia
• Poor memory
• Poor concentration
• Stomach pains

The list above doesn’t include all of the signs of an unhealthy gut. This is why those who suspect they have an unhealthy gut should consult with a physician to receive a proper diagnosis and treatment before poor gut health progresses.

Premier Health and Holistic Medicine ascribes to a healing-oriented approach to treating health conditions holistically – taking the patient’s full body and mind into account. Based in Leesburg Virginia, Premier Health and Holistic Medicine is run by Dr. Robin Ridinger who specializes in treating complex diseases and conditions such as Lyme disease, digestive issues, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, and several others.

Anyone interested in learning more about Premier Health and Holistic Medicine can begin by checking out the Premier Health and Holistic Medicine website.

Robin Ridinger
Premier Health and Holistic Medicine
+1 703-857-4280
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Premier Health & Holistic Medicine Released a New Guide on How Gut Health Affects the Body

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.