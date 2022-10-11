Premier Health & Holistic Medicine Released a New Guide on How Gut Health Affects the Body
EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Health and Holistic Medicine released a new guide on gut health with the purpose of helping those with this condition recognize the signs and symptoms of an unhealthy gut – and direct those in need of help to the right sources and the right information.
Gut health is much more fundamental to overall health than most people realize. And this is because the gut itself is a unique microbiome full of both “good” and “bad” bacteria that are essential for efficient physiological processes such as the digestion of food. Having quality gut health is all about attaining a balance between the good and bad bacteria living in the gut.
Poor gut health can actually cause problems beyond those related to digestion. This is because the majority of the body’s serotonin (the body’s mood-regulating hormone) is found within the gut. When this is out of balance, poor gut health can decrease the functionality of the body’s hormones and immune system – and this will make it difficult to regulate mood, cope with anxiety or stress, and fight off illness and disease.
For those suffering from an unhealthy gut, the following symptoms may be evident:
• Heightened stress
• Fatigue
• Chronic pain
• Feeling moody
• Headaches
• Insomnia
• Poor memory
• Poor concentration
• Stomach pains
The list above doesn’t include all of the signs of an unhealthy gut. This is why those who suspect they have an unhealthy gut should consult with a physician to receive a proper diagnosis and treatment before poor gut health progresses.
Premier Health and Holistic Medicine ascribes to a healing-oriented approach to treating health conditions holistically – taking the patient’s full body and mind into account. Based in Leesburg Virginia, Premier Health and Holistic Medicine is run by Dr. Robin Ridinger who specializes in treating complex diseases and conditions such as Lyme disease, digestive issues, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, and several others.
Anyone interested in learning more about Premier Health and Holistic Medicine can begin by checking out the Premier Health and Holistic Medicine website.
Robin Ridinger
Gut health is much more fundamental to overall health than most people realize. And this is because the gut itself is a unique microbiome full of both “good” and “bad” bacteria that are essential for efficient physiological processes such as the digestion of food. Having quality gut health is all about attaining a balance between the good and bad bacteria living in the gut.
Poor gut health can actually cause problems beyond those related to digestion. This is because the majority of the body’s serotonin (the body’s mood-regulating hormone) is found within the gut. When this is out of balance, poor gut health can decrease the functionality of the body’s hormones and immune system – and this will make it difficult to regulate mood, cope with anxiety or stress, and fight off illness and disease.
For those suffering from an unhealthy gut, the following symptoms may be evident:
• Heightened stress
• Fatigue
• Chronic pain
• Feeling moody
• Headaches
• Insomnia
• Poor memory
• Poor concentration
• Stomach pains
The list above doesn’t include all of the signs of an unhealthy gut. This is why those who suspect they have an unhealthy gut should consult with a physician to receive a proper diagnosis and treatment before poor gut health progresses.
Premier Health and Holistic Medicine ascribes to a healing-oriented approach to treating health conditions holistically – taking the patient’s full body and mind into account. Based in Leesburg Virginia, Premier Health and Holistic Medicine is run by Dr. Robin Ridinger who specializes in treating complex diseases and conditions such as Lyme disease, digestive issues, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, and several others.
Anyone interested in learning more about Premier Health and Holistic Medicine can begin by checking out the Premier Health and Holistic Medicine website.
Robin Ridinger
Premier Health and Holistic Medicine
+1 703-857-4280
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook