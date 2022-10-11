Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,544 in the last 365 days.

CN and IBEW Arbitration Concludes with New Collective Agreement

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced the conclusion of the arbitration process with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). The three-year collective agreement is retroactive to January 01, 2022, and runs through December 31, 2024. The agreement includes a 3 percent wage increase for each of 2022, 2023 and 2024.

“We are satisfied to have concluded this arbitration. We continue to focus on implementing a back to basics approach by running a scheduled operation, aligning capacity with demand and working closely with our customers and stakeholders to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of the best network in North America.”
  -  Rob Reilly, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, CN

The IBEW represents approximately 750 unionized Signals and Communications employees in CN’s Canadian operations. 

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:  
Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
438-455-3692
media@cn.ca 		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

CN and IBEW Arbitration Concludes with New Collective Agreement

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.