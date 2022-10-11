Hylant Again Designated a 2022 Best Practices Agency by the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting

Hylant once again is part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant once again is part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) “Best Practices” Study Group. The annual study documents the business practices of the “best” agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.

Each year since 1993, the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, join forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. The selected “Best Practices” agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.

“We are proud to be recognized again for our business practices because they reflect the care and excellence we strive for when delivering services to our clients and working with our partners,” said Bubba Berenzweig, Chief Executive Officer of Hylant.

More than 2,600 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study, but only 282 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.

About Big “I”

Founded in 1896, the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big “I”) is the nation’s oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing more than 25,000 agency locations united under the Trusted Choice brand. Trusted Choice independent agents offer consumers all types of insurance—property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit plans and retirement products—from a variety of insurance companies.

About Reagan Consulting

Reagan Consulting is a financial and management consulting firm specializing in services to the insurance distribution system. They provide thought leadership to the banking and insurance industries through perennial research, seminars, and other industry forums. Clients include the leading brokers, agents and bank-insurance programs in the United States.

About Hylant

Hylant is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the U.S. Established in 1935, we offer risk management consultation, business insurance, employee benefits and personal insurance to clients locally, nationally and internationally.

Hylant is a founding member of BrokerTech Ventures, the first accelerator program and investor group designed specifically to incubate technologies and drive innovations that benefit insurance brokers and clients. Named 14 consecutive years to the “Best Places to Work in Insurance” list, we have aggressive growth plans and are actively seeking caring people to help us make the world a better place for the clients and communities we serve.