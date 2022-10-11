Agile Surgical Assistants, LLC. CEO, Sergio Giles on their Innovative Medical Communication and Scheduling App

Sergio Giles, CEO, Agile Surgical Assistants, LLC.

CEOCFO Interviews Agile Surgical Assistants, LLC. CEO Sergio Giles, about their effort to Improve Medical Scheduling and Communication

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Sergio Giles, CEO of Fort Worth, Texas -based Agile Surgical Assistants, LLC. and their medical mobile App, Medical PDQ.

Addressing the focus of Agile Surgical Assistants, LLC. today, during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse, Sergio Giles said, “We are focused to get our app out there to be able to help the healthcare providers and professionals, hospitals and clinics, to make their tasks more streamlined with their day-to-day appointments.”

Describing how their Medical PDQ was made with providers in mind, Sergio Giles told CEOCFO, "Medical PDQ was made with the healthcare provider in mind. Most of your medical mobile apps out there, even your medical web applications out there, are mainly just geared for just the doctor and the patient. Even the scheduling applications, do not consider that there is an entire medical team that is involved with collaborating with each other to get scheduled appointments to happen on time and make sure the patient has an optimum outcome.”

Sergio Giles continued, “Basically, Medical PDQ bridges the gap of communication in-between these schedule appointments and also for the daily tasks that are needed to be done, so these scheduled appointments can occur on time with end confirmation.”

Asked if he is surprised people have not addressed the issue the way he has, Sergio Giles shared, “Yes and no. I am not that surprised because what I have noticed with a lot of these other scheduling apps are pushing the point of scheduling, thinking that if you schedule more in a day, you will have more profitability at the end of the day, that is not necessarily true. You have to have communications points in-between each schedule to make scheduling effective and to be more profitable at the end of the day. This is something that has just been left out and I think that is mainly because some of the computer programmers or IT people that create these apps do not understand what goes on behind closed doors like a hospital, urgent care or clinic.”

Sergio Giles further indicated how Medical PDQ helps patients, “The problem with medical communication right now is everybody is not properly informed therefore you cannot continue to make your day more productive if you are lacking in communication. With Medical PDQ we have end confirmation which basically ties into the entire medical team and any specific appointment, surgery or clinic, where everybody is actually aware and they understand exactly what is going on or what needs to happen.”

Sergio Giles said, addressing customization, “Medical PDQ can be customized to any hospital, clinic or an individual practice’s need. A lot of the hospitals and clinics that actually recognize what Medical PDQ is used for, recognize that it is its own ecosystem. Even the different departments in hospitals, for example the cardiac intensive care unit, they can use it as their own ecosystem as a point of communication with everybody in their department and the same goes for surgery or any other department.”

