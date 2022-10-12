Coapt LLC Celebrates Ten Years of Medical Device Successes

A leader in prosthetic control technologies turns 10

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coapt, LLC, a leader in human-machine interface technology and medical device innovation, is celebrating 10 years of achievements and growth in the bionics segment of the Orthotics & Prosthetics industry. Coapt was founded in 2012 and quickly launched Complete Control, an FDA Class II-cleared myoelectric, machine learning prosthesis control system. This flagship product—now in its second generation—is the first technology to allow users to naturally control their advanced, bionic prosthetic arms and hands.

Complete Control leverages clinically developed artificial intelligence to learn and adapt to users’ unique muscle energy patterns and provide intuitive control for bionic upper limbs. “10 years ago, there were no personalized control options for individuals with limb loss or difference. We translated our groundbreaking technology from the research lab to the clinic for the benefit of thousands of neurally controlled prosthesis wearers,” said Blair Lock, CEO of Coapt.

“Since then, Coapt has continued to grow and innovate under our vision of ‘Creating human-machine interfaces that benefit humans’” Coapt’s myoelectric pattern recognition products are compatible with over 450 unique prosthesis limb configurations and are currently available for individuals wearing upper-limb prostheses in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and across much of Europe.

In addition to Coapt’s preeminent product line, the company has established deep industry partnerships and a robust academic research portfolio. Dr. Levi Hargrove, Coapt co-founder adds “the human interface and connected health research that Coapt leads is paving the way for the next generation of technology that will benefit individuals with chronic pain, stroke, spinal cord injury, and other movement disorders” For more information about Coapt, visit www.coaptengineering.com.

