12 West Brewing is Now Autism Certified, Joining Mesa’s Autism Certified City Initiative

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 12 West Brewing is now a Certified Autism Center (CAC), a designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). 12 West joins over 30 organizations in the Mesa area that have completed this program as part of the city’s Autism Certified City designation.

“Our motto even before we brewed our first batch of beer has been ‘Crafted for the Community’. That means the entire community. It is important to us to provide a world class experience, whether you’re a local or visiting for a ball game or one of the many attractions around Mesa,” shared Chuck Fowler the General Manager of 12 West. “This program helps us ensure we are best prepared to meet any guests' needs when visiting.”

In 2019, Mesa became the first ever Autism Certified City (ACC), also designated by IBCCES. This designation means that visitors and residents have access to organizations in healthcare, public safety, education, tourism and lodging, recreation, as well as workplaces, that have been trained and certified to be more understanding and welcoming to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. The initiative was championed by Visit Mesa, and quickly gained support from all areas of the community.

“IBCCES is thrilled to work with 12 West and the rest of the amazing partners who have joined in this initiative in Mesa and the surrounding communities. There are millions of autistic individuals and their families who are actively seeking out organizations and destinations that are taking steps to be more inclusive and accessible, and Mesa is leading the way,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Our programs are designed to provide long-term support and sustainability to ensure our partners continue to stay up to date on best practices, and we’re excited to continue our work with the partners in Mesa for years to come.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, public safety, travel and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for the hospitality and recreational organizations such as hotels, theme parks, and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified options and connects them to other resources. Each location listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About 12 West Brewing

Founded and established in 2016, 12 West Brewing operates a production facility in Mesa with taprooms in both Downtown Mesa and Agritopia Gilbert. With several years of growth, success, and making some really cool medal winning beers, 12 West is looking to expand production over to the Longbow area of Mesa in order to keep up with demand and deliver on our promise to be Crafted for the Community.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.