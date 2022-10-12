BBC Global Services Acquires Online Chat Assets to Bolster Customer Support Outsourcing Capabilities
Live chat services will augment the company’s existing marketing offerings to provide clients with more comprehensive, cost-effective outsourcing solutions.
“Adding these high-value assets to our business portfolio is the next step in BBC Global’s strategic growth,” said Michael Yablonowitz, President and CEO, BBC Global Services.”SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBC Global Services, a top business process outsourcing company based in New Jersey, has announced the acquisition of the assets of SYNERGYCHAT, a leading managed live chat provider, from OPLYNX Inc.
Founded in 2012, SYNERGYCHAT focuses on live chat services that drive lead generation for automotive dealers and higher education. BBC Global Services will serve these clients and offer SYNERGYCHAT contact center functionality to BBC Global clients from diverse industries, including healthcare and ecommerce.
“Adding these high-value assets to our business portfolio is the next step in BBC Global’s strategic growth,” said Michael Yablonowitz, President and CEO, BBC Global Services. “Modern live chat services are the perfect complement to our already robust outsourcing services and will allow us to fill gaps for clients in the areas of customer support, administrative, and marketing.”
BBC Global Services has experienced rapid growth due in large part to their ability to reduce client operational costs while improving quality of service. Companies struggling to fill positions with qualified people continue to turn to BBC Global for outsourcing and, in doing so, offload the costs and resources involved with hiring, training, managing, and paying health benefits.
For companies that may be apprehensive about an outsourcing arrangement involving traditional offshoring, this acquisition creates the opportunity for BBC Global Services to offer nearshoring through SYNERCHAT’s Canadian-based operations and contact center agents.
The timing of this transaction is ideal for both parties as the sale of SYNERGYCHAT assets allows the focus on other strategic business initiatives. BBC Global Services is now managing the SYNERGYCHAT website and its technology and staff.
“We’re proud of what we’ve built with SYNERGYCHAT,” said Toya Newton, President,SYNERGY CHAT. “The acquisition of SYNERGYCHAT assets by BBC Global is a tremendous opportunity for OPLYNX to devote resources to new endeavors. We’re excited about what lies ahead.”
Given the increased reliance on live chat and other digital communication channels, incorporating these capabilities into a company’s support offering not only improves the customer experience, but can also turn the contact center into a profit center. Highly trained agents can identify leads for BBC Global clients and capitalize on upsell and cross-sell opportunities.
For more information about SYNERGYCHAT capabilities, visit www.synergychat.io.
About BBC Global Services
BBC Global Services, a division of Brobizco, LLC, is a marketing, development, and IT support and services outsourcing company that helps companies accelerate business growth by instantly expanding areas of expertise, augmenting resources, and allowing them to offload financial and administrative burdens. BBC Global Services offers global 24/7 operations with offices in the U.S., India, and Philippines. For more information, visit www.bbcglobalservices.com.
