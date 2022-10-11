Iowa Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Denison

On Tuesday, October 25, the Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Denison, Iowa. The proceeding will take place in the Donna Reed Theater, 1305 Broadway. The oral arguments are open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.

The court will hear attorneys argue in the following case:

State of Iowa v. Fethe Feshaye Baraki, case no. 21–1115, from Woodbury County District Court.

Case summary: The State was granted discretionary review of a district court order granting the defendant’s motion to suppress the results of a DataMaster breath test. The district court held that the defendant did not understand the implied consent advisory and thus could not give valid consent to take the test. The State argues the district court erred by considering the defendant’s subjective understanding of the advisory instead of evaluating whether the officer made an objectively reasonable effort to communicate the advisory to the defendant.

Attorney briefs for State of Iowa v. Fethe Feshaye Baraki are posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/case/21-1115 .

A public reception with the supreme court justices in the theater lobby sponsored by the Crawford County Bar Association will follow the oral arguments.

Note to Media: News media are invited to attend the oral arguments. Court rules apply regarding still camera, video camera, audio recording devices, and other electronic devices used during the oral arguments. Information on expanded media coverage is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/newsroom/expanded-news-media-coverage/

The Iowa Court Rules regarding cameras and other electronic devices in courtrooms are on the Iowa Legislature website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/ACO/CR/LINC/09-30-2022.chapter.25.pdf .