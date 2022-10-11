RECHARGE RESOURCES DRILLING CAMP CONSTRUCTION COMPLETED FOR IMMINENT PRODUCTION-READY DRILL PROGRAM

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recharge Resources Ltd. (‘Recharge’) (RR: CSE) (RECHF: OTC) (SL50: Frankfurt) announced today that its drill camp, including accommodation, is complete for the fully funded production-ready well drill program at the Pocitos 1 Lithium Brine Project in Salta, Argentina. Recharge’s CEO, QP, and consultants will be on site for the commencement of drilling.



The camp is located in the village of Pocitos approximately 10 KM from the production-ready well drilled site on the Pocitos Salar.

Recharge continues to work closely with in-country advisors and the local community on the single 400-meter production diameter well located between the two previously drilled exploration HQ diamond drill holes. They have been positioned to confirm the continuity of the aquifer containing the lithium brines delineated during previous drill campaigns for the establishment of a NI 43-101 compliant resource report.

The Salta area has experienced significant drilling for lithium in a region that is anticipated to become a top producer globally. This had resulted in accommodation shortages that would have presented a significant challenge for this season’s campaign.

Recharge’s new accommodation even includes provision for future expansion as it establishes a NI 43-101 compliant resource, carries out scoping studies, feasibility studies and moves forward towards the company’s ultimate goal of building a 20,000 tonne per year Ekosolve Lithium Extraction plant.

Figure 1. Drill on site from 2018 drilling campaign

Video of Pocitos drilling with exceptional flow rate (2018 Drilling):

https://recharge-resources.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Pocitos-1-Salar-Brine-Flow.mp4

A high flow rate was encountered in both holes drilled in 2018 at the Pocitos 1 Lithium Project. This high flow rate is expected to result in reduced operational costs with the reduction of pumps required, as well as ensuring the columns have sufficient brine with the Ekosolve™ extraction methodology contemplated at the Pocitos 1 Project.

CEO David Greenway, stated, "With two exploratory discovery wells in place, Recharge is about to commence its 2022 fully-funded drill program for a production-ready well at the Pocitos 1 lithium brine project.

“We have a highly professional team on site with excellent, new accommodation and we look forward to ultimately benefiting all stakeholders, including the community of Pocitos, stakeholders of Recharge Resources and our growing teams in Australia, Argentina, the USA and Canada.”

About Pocitos 1 Lithium Brine Project

The Pocitos Project is located approximately 10 km from the township of Pocitos which has gas, electricity, and telephone internet services. Pocitos I is approximately 800 hectares and is accessible by road. Previous exploration and development teams have spent over USD $1.5 million exploring the project, including surface sampling, trenching, TEM geophysics and drilling two 400 metre holes that had outstanding brine flow results. Locations for immediate follow up drilling have already been designed and identified for upcoming exploration.

Lithium values of up to 125 ppm from laboratory analysis conducted by Alex Stewart were recorded by A.I.S. Resources Ltd during the project’s first drill campaign in May, 2018. AIS used a double packer in HQ Diamond drill holes drilled to a depth of 409 metres and the flow rate of the hole was substantial and observed to continue for more than five hours. Both drill holes had exceptional brine flow rates. Recharge's plan is to to drill a third production-ready drill hole to work towards a NI 43-101 resource calculation.

Qualified Person

Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBusM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

