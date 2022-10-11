Delta 9 CBD Gummies Lumizen Wellness Products CBD Delta 9 Gummies by Lumizen Wellness CBD Naturals Delta 9 CBD Gummies by Lumizen Wellness CBD

All-new delta 9 gummies from LumiZen Wellness are made with the height of quality ingredients. LumiZen Wellness Announces Launch of Delta 9 CBD Gummies

Delta 9 Gummies are some of the most potent yet legal CBD gummies you can buy.” — M. Meagher

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All-new delta 9 gummies from LumiZen Wellness are made with the height of quality ingredients

The team at LumiZen Wellness is pleased to announce the official rollout of a brand new offering. Right now, anyone can go to the LumiZen Wellness website and order Delta 9 CBD/THC Gummies.

LumiZen Wellness is on the leading edge of CBD products with a rapidly expanding selection of various gummies, artisan blends, softgels, oils, bath bombs, lotion, lip balm, and CBD products for pets. In recent months, LumiZen Wellness has unveiled highly unique products such as Pumpkin Spice Full Spectrum CBD Oil, and now, they’ve debuted another with the launch of their Delta 9 Gummies.

LumiZen Wellness offers new, delicious Delta 9 gummies in two exciting flavors, Cherry Lime and Rainbow Candy, and there are 10mg of premium delta 9 THC extract in each gummy. While staying within regulatory guidelines and laws, LumiZen Wellness is allowed to include 10mg of delta 9 THC within each of their gummies and still be legally compliant.

Given this, LumiZen Wellness is proud to offer the height of potency and quality in their new delta 9 gummies, which include hemp derived delta 9 THC in a proprietary formulation that yields an amazing flavor, and incredible potency and psychoactive properties.

The all new Delta 9 Gummies from LumiZen Wellness can be used in a variety of situations for numerous reasons. For instance, they can be used to tap into deep creativity, relax and enjoy hangouts and outings on a whole new level, or even to support the endocannaboid system and trigger wellness and healing.

LumiZen Wellness understands that many people aren’t familiar with delta 9 THC just yet, and so they have also released information for first-time cannabinoid or THC users and anyone trying their brand of delta 9 for the first time.

“If you’ve never taken anything like this, you’ll want to exercise some caution on your first dose,” said the team at LumiZen Wellness. “For instance, it would be wise to start with a smaller amount, an amount that’s smaller than the recommended dose for casual users. You might want to try one half gummy for the first try. Wait thirty minutes or so before you go on to try the other half. Try it during a time when you have a few hours to relax and really just focus on the process. You’ll be surprised!”

LumiZen Wellness states that their Delta 9 Gummies can be consumed at any time of the day, whether they are being used to relieve pain or other conditions or for recreation. Once a user has established how they’ll react to CBD and THC through the above mentioned suggestions, they can then move on to finding the right dose for their needs. Doses can slowly be increased, over a period of time, so that the user can find the dose that produces the desired effects. Large doses should be avoided during the daytime hours due to the drowsiness that could be caused. A routine dose, however, can reduce daytime fatigue and improve focus.

According to LumiZen Wellness, it’s important to note that frequent consumption of any delta 9 product can create a tolerance to the ingredients. This doesn’t mean that the gummies will become ineffective over time, but it does demonstrate that there could be a need for a higher dose over time. It’s important that users establish their lowest effective dose in the beginning to ensure the best results over time.

Currently, LumiZen Wellness offers both Cherry Lime and Rainbow Candy flavors of their Delta 9 Gummy on their website.

They are available in a 5 count or 20 count option, giving shoppers convenient choices and pricing options in the event they’d like to try a smaller amounts first or try different flavors.

“Delta 9 Gummies are some of the most potent yet legal CBD gummies you can buy,” said Matt Meagher, founder of LumiZen Wellness. His team is proud to bring such a premium crafted delta 9 product to market, which is available with convenient online ordering.

Learn more by visiting https://www.lumizenwellness.com

ABOUT LUMIZEN WELLNESS

LumiZen Wellness is a leading natural wellness brand of premium quality CBD products for pets and humans with delivery to most states across the U.S.