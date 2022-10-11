Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Plans Town Hall Regarding Announced Acquisition

Public Safety Innovator Continues to Engage Supporters as a Publicly Traded Company

Knightscope, Inc. KSCP, a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announced that it will be holding a virtual Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

Knightscope's CEO, William Santana Li, will be hosting a 60-minute virtual webinar regarding today's acquisition announcement of CASE Emergency Systems. Registration is required to attend.

Format: Online Webinar

Date: Wed 12 Oct 2022

Time: 5pm PDT | 8pm EDT

RSVP REQUIRED: Click here to RSVP

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

